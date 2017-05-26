For World Music Day (6/21): Check out some timeless and universal song lyrics about Money & Politics

For World Music Day: Treat yourself to a FREE CLIP of some timeless and universal song lyrics about money & politics. The songs are called "Big Bucks" and "Run For Office." You can hear a FREE CLIP of each of these songs at www.barrows.com/music.html

"Big Bucks" and "Run For Office" now available on iTunes

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- FOR WORLD MUSIC DAY...CHECK OUT SOME TIMELESS AND UNIVERSAL SONG LYRICS ABOUT MONEY AND POLITICS...THE SONGS ARE CALLED 'BIG BUCKS" AND "RUN FOR OFFICE"by Robert Barrows and Gary WarrenJune 21st is World Music Day, and if you want to hear some song lyrics about money and politics that are timeless and universal, check out some free clips of some songs called "Big Bucks" and "Run For Office" at www.barrows.com/music.html"Big Bucks" is a song about the hopes of pulling down big money!"Run For Office"is a satire about power, politics, sex lies, money and greed...all the stuff that politics is made of.Both of these songs got some airplay when they were released in 1999 and you can hear a free clip of each of these songs at www.barrows.com/music.htmlThere are also links on that page where you can download the songs for 99 cents each on iTunes.HERE IS SOME BACKGROUND AND INFORMATION ON "BIG BUCKS" AND "RUN FOR OFFICE"Both of these songs were originally written as poems in the mid-1980s by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California. Then, in 1998, Barrows teamed up with a musician named Gary Warren, currently in Sacramento, California, and they co-wrote the song versions of Big Bucks and Run For Office."Big Bucks" is a song about the hopes of pulling down big money!Some of the lyrics to "Big Bucks" go like this:"It don't take brains, it don't take brawn. I only hope it don't take too long.""'Big Bucks' will definitely strike a chord with anyone who is on the wrong side of the Income Inequality numbers, and that's just about all of us," says Barrows."And, 'Run For Office' is a satire about power, politics, sex lies, money and greed...all the stuff that politics is made of. The people will love this song, politicians will hate it. And in this kind of political universe, whenever you hear a politician talking about Income Inequality after they've just attended a $50,000 a plate fundraising dinner, at least you can vent some of your frustrations about money and politics with some songs called "Big Bucks" and "Run For Office," says Barrows."Another poem that Barrows hopes to be able to turn into some song lyrics is a poem called "It used to be Made in America." It used to be Made in America is about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries...another universal theme," says Barrows.You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com.You can also see some more of Barrows' poetry in an ebook called 'Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon.For more information, call Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations (and songwriting)at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.comTo arrange an interview, call Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.