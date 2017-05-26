News By Tag
Private Capital Management Associates Joins EP Wealth Advisors
EP Wealth's Second Northern California Financial Services Firm Partnership Announced in Last 16 Months
"We see a crossroads in wealth management, where technology and financial planning play an increasing role. And we wanted a partner who has those resources, but still understands the value of the relationships we have," says Nikki Chicotel, founder of PCMA and consultant with EP Wealth Advisors. "We have a lot of tech executives and engineers as clients and they want the latest technology and detailed and transparent reporting. The lower fees are a big bonus too. That's what scale gives you."
For Chicotel, joining a firm that was female friendly was "a must." Many of her clients appreciate PCMA's gender-balance. In the last year, EP Wealth Advisors launched their "Investing in Women" corporate program, led by another NorCal female advisor, Lynn Ballou, as well as their director of financial planning Erin Durkin Voisin, CFP®, CLU®, CDFA®, director of operations Sherryl Ray, and marketing manager Austin King. The program has garnered industry-wide attention for its commitment to provide better services for female clients and recruit more female advisors.
"The partnership is a natural fit for both companies," says Ryan Schwartz, CFP®, CFA, now vice president for EP Wealth Advisors. "Our active management investment strategy is closely aligned with EP's methodology, making the transition very smooth for our clients. To compliment the investment strategy, our clients will benefit from more robust financial planning resources."
"Nikki, Ryan, and Scott are more than a good wealth management team – they are great partners," says Patrick Goshtigian, president of EP Wealth Advisors. "As trusted advisors to their many technology sector clients, Nikki, Ryan and Scott are an ideal team to support our growth in Northern California."
"For our clients, this is good news," says Scott Toomasson, RP, now regional operations manager for EP Wealth Advisors. "EP Wealth Advisors is large for an independent firm, but operates like a boutique independent financial advisory firm, one that prioritizes long-term personal relationships with clients. They pride themselves on making a difference in people's lives no matter what the specific wealth management need may be, whether that's for investment management, financial planning, tax planning, estate planning, retirement strategies, or risk management."
Advisor partnerships and succession plans are part of EP Wealth Advisors strategic five-year growth plan. In January 2016, Ballou Plum Wealth Advisors in Lafayette joined EP Wealth Advisors.
About EP Wealth Advisors: EP Wealth Advisors is a fee-only registered investment advisory and financial planning firm headquartered in Torrance, California. EP Wealth Advisors manages $2.68 Billion in AUM as of March 31, 2017. With additional offices in the San Francisco Bay area, West Los Angeles, Irvine, California and Denver, Colorado, the firm provides client-centric financial planning, wealth management and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth was listed among the Top RIA Firms in 2015 by Financial Advisor magazine and in 2016 by Financial Planning magazine (This ranking is based on a firm's assets under management as reported on Form ADV. Firms eligible for this ranking must be independent registered investment advisors providing services to individual clients with at least 50 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2015. Our presence in these rankings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor is it representative of any one client's evaluation or opinion of the advisor. Third-party rankings are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a ranked adviser does not ensure that you will experience a higher level of performance or results.). For more information, visit: www.epwealth.com.
