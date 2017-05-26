 
News By Tag
* Mesa apartment sales
* Bulk Condominiums
* Phoenix MSA multifamily
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Bulk Condominium Project near Mesa's Fiesta District Trades for $8.5M

 
 
Sage Luxury Condominiums | Mesa, AZ
Sage Luxury Condominiums | Mesa, AZ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mesa apartment sales
Bulk Condominiums
Phoenix MSA multifamily

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ABI Multifamily, the Western US's leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm, is pleased to announce the $8,500,000 / $98,837 Per Unit sale of the Sage Luxury Condominiums located in Mesa, Arizona.  Sage Luxury is a three story, garden-style condominium community which rests on approximately 3.95 acres.  The property was built of frame construction with pitched roofs and individually metered for electricity.  The property boasts an attractive unit mix of 22 - 1 bedroom, 64 - 2 bedroom unit types with a weighted average size of 951 square feet.

"Sage is a perfectly located asset set to benefit tremendously from the massive redevelopment set to occur at Fiesta Mall," states Eddie Chang, Partner, who along with Doug Lazovick, Partner, were the lead brokers for this transaction.  "The Buyer was seeking a property in a solid performing submarket with potential for increased rents via ongoing property upgrades.  The Southwest Mesa Submarket, as well as the bordering North/South Tempe and Chandler Submarkets, have witnessed an explosion of jobs and reinvestment activity which has attracted a significant amount of investor interest."

"The Seller," states Doug Lazovick, "purchased the property in 2010 at the absolute bottom of the market and implemented a renovation and repositioning plan which created a substantial value proposition for the Buyer.  Southwest Mesa, and the area immediately surrounding it, is uniquely positioned in the Valley in that it offers tenants tremendous travel options from ease of freeway/road access to Light Rail."

The Buyer is a private investment company based in Arizona.

The Seller is a private investment company based in Canada.

The multifamily brokerage team of Eddie Chang, Doug Lazovick, John Kobierowski, Alon Shnitzer and Rue Bax represented both the Buyer and Seller in this transation.

ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com/) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions.  With offices in Phoenix, Tucson and San Diego, the experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
End
Source:
Email:***@abimultifamily.com Email Verified
Phone:6027147144
Tags:Mesa apartment sales, Bulk Condominiums, Phoenix MSA multifamily
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ABI Multifamily PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share