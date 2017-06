MARKETINGbuks and Blackwrist Interactive Join Forces

MARKETINGbuks, LLC and Blackwrist Interactive, LLC Join Forces to Increase Consumer Awareness of CENNIX and TrackJAR

-- MARKETINGbuks, a Marketing Agency providing marketing communication services to small and medium-sized businesses; today announced they have entered into a marketing services agreement with Blackwrist Interactive. MARKETINGbuks will lead the communications strategies intended to increase consumer awareness, and sales of CENNIX Compliance and Audit Automation and TrackJAR Employee Interaction Management software. Creative communications and advertising, including digital and social media initiatives, will jump start the process.CENNIX (www.cennix.com)is a new tool for Casino Operators that manages the compliance requirements imposed by Gaming Regulators. CENNIX is a cloud-based solution that streamlines the implementation process and enables distribution, compilation, and management of multi-department communications. It also tracks out-of-date responses to Minimum Internal Controls (MIC) and allows clients to create custom controls that can be managed separately from gaming controls, adding tremendous value for organizations who have compliance needs through the enterprise.TrackJAR is an Employee Interaction Management System consisting of a comprehensive set of tools that help manage the relationship between employees and your company. Since TrackJAR was built from the ground up, it is cloud-ready and self-hosting. Key features include compendium management, recruiting site, training management, certification and licensing capabilities, badging, points/disciplinary functions, application communications, employee portal and much more."I am thrilled to be working with Robert and appreciate his confidence in my ability to create the well-deserved awareness of the innovative software products developed by Blackwrist Interactive,"said Dave Halabuk, Managing Partner of MARKETINGbuks, LLC.Robert Willis, Blackwrist Interactive, LLC President stated, "Developing products that businesses can use to increase efficiency and accuracy through automation is our specialty. I am excited to be working with Dave Halabuk and his team at MARKETINGbuks to have their understanding of the casino and hospitality industry and their marketing capabilities take us to the next level."Blackwrist Interactive is a software development company that specializes in the casino and hospitality industries. For more information, visit the company's website at www.blackwrist.com Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, MARKETINGbuks helps businesses grow and make a creative impact in today's marketing landscape through brand strategy, innovative ideas, efficient communication and digital marketing. Simply put, we manage the complex tasks of planning, strategy, creating and implementing an effective marketing solution for our clients. For more information, visit www.marketingbuks.com or contact Dave Halabuk, the Managing Partner at MARKETINGbuks at Dave.Halabuk@marketingbuks.com or 702.773.2089.