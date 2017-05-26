News By Tag
PMB and Jacobs Development Company Kick Off Construction on New Medical Office Building
"RadNet is committed to providing high-quality healthcare that is convenient and accessible. We are pleased to be an integral part of a project that will improve the quality of healthcare to a diverse and growing community," said Norman Hames, President and COO, RadNet.
The site unto which the project is located is situated between a DEA building and two historic Victorian homes dating back to 1891. Fourteen Victorian homes were relocated prior to the purchase of the land, which was sold to PMB and Jacobs Development by the City of Riverside.
"The building will provide much needed healthcare services to the area. RadNet is a leader in value-based healthcare delivery, and we are proud to be their healthcare real estate development partner helping them deliver low-cost, high-quality healthcare services to the greater Riverside community. This development is further proof of RadNet and PMB's continued commitment to care for the Riverside community," said Ben Rosenfeld, Vice President, Development, PMB.
The new building, located in the Prospect Place Historic District at 4500 Olivewood Avenue, is in close proximity to downtown Riverside. While the building features concrete tilt-wall construction, the team has worked to seamlessly integrate its clean design into the surrounding community, including a monument wall at the main entry and customized canopy at the entry to provide shade and weather protection for patients and visitors.
"This community is underserved for efficient and accessible healthcare services. This provided a great opportunity for us to work with RadNet, the City of Riverside and other outstanding community groups and organizations to create a facility that will meet the needs of the surrounding community. We are very excited to create a top-notch facility that will meet the medical needs of the surrounding community," said Pietro Martinez, Project Manager, Architecture and Construction, PMB.
Ware Malcomb is the architect for the project along with Psomas as civil engineer and Oltmans Construction Company as general contractor. The drought tolerant landscaping is being designed by Community Works Design Group.
About Pacific Medical Buildings - Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) is an integrated medical office building developer, investor and a healthcare real estate partner for health systems, hospitals, medical groups and universities. It specializes in developing, leasing and managing medical office buildings, ambulatory care centers, clinics, academic medical facilities and parking structures. For more than 40 years, PMB's executives have led the industry in the development and management of medical care buildings, with 90 medical projects constructed to date, representing 4.6 million square feet. The firm currently owns and manages 55 facilities totaling more than 3.4 million square feet with more than 7,000 structured parking stalls, and has numerous other projects under development. The San Diego-based company also has offices in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; Orange, Calif.; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco; and Vancouver, Wash. For more information regarding PMB, please visit www.pacificmedicalbuildings.com.
About RadNet, Inc. – RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of location and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 305 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.
In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians. RadNet has a total of approximately 7,300 employees. For more information regarding RadNet, please visit www.radnet.com.
About Ware Malcomb, Inc. – Ware Malcomb, Inc. offers planning, architecture, interior design, civil engineering, graphic design, and sustainable design services to commercial real estate and corporate clients worldwide. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Irvine, California. The company has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Panama.
Psomas – Psomas is one of the top-ranked consulting engineering firms in the nation. They provide surveying, engineering, construction management and environmental services throughout the Western United States. Continually ranked by ENR as one of the top engineering firms in the nation, Psomas serves public and private sector clients in the transportation, water, site development, and energy markets. Their unique approach begins with a deep understanding of their client's business.
Oltmans Construction Company – Oltmans Construction Co., Inc., a general contracting company, engages in commercial and industrial construction, renovations, solar, infrastructure, and public works in California. Oltmans Construction Co., Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Whittier, California.
Community Works Design Group – Community Works Design Group is an energetic group of talented, creative landscape architects, planner and designers that specialize in recreation and park planning, municipal consulting, housing developments, irrigation design / water auditing and ADA access consulting.
