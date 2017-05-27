 
News By Tag
* A R
* Def Jam
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Triple Threat Productions to Host A&R Showcase in Phoenix

Management Company Creates Major Label Event for Indie Artists in Arizona
 
PHOENIX - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Triple Threat Productions will bring Def Jam to Arizona. Local artists will have a chance to compete for amazing prizes including a radio interview and feedback with 100s of DJ across nation topped of with a performance in LA.  A&R rep,  Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor of Def Jam will be in attendance to listen, critique and determine the winner. The event aims to elevate all participants.

Fans can enjoy sounds from local artists during this showcase.  "The goal is to allow artists to gain exposure, network and continue building a fanbase" says Tareita Nephew of Triple Threat Productions.

This showcase will give artists a chance to experience the full VIP treatment.  From the red carpet to being seen by local and national connections that can potentially help their career, participants can expect a return on investing in themselves with this showcase.

To wrap up the night, there will be an after party at The Duce in Phoenix starting at 11 PM.

For Tickets to attend the party and showcase visit: https://goo.gl/y7wdiS

Artist interested in performing, please submit music at www.3threatpro.com

Sponsors/Vendors: info@3threatpro.com

Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@starmusicmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:A R, Def Jam, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star Music Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share