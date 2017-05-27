News By Tag
Triple Threat Productions to Host A&R Showcase in Phoenix
Management Company Creates Major Label Event for Indie Artists in Arizona
Fans can enjoy sounds from local artists during this showcase. "The goal is to allow artists to gain exposure, network and continue building a fanbase" says Tareita Nephew of Triple Threat Productions.
This showcase will give artists a chance to experience the full VIP treatment. From the red carpet to being seen by local and national connections that can potentially help their career, participants can expect a return on investing in themselves with this showcase.
To wrap up the night, there will be an after party at The Duce in Phoenix starting at 11 PM.
For Tickets to attend the party and showcase visit: https://goo.gl/
Artist interested in performing, please submit music at www.3threatpro.com
