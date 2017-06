Triple Threat Productions to Host A&R Showcase in Phoenix

Management Company Creates Major Label Event for Indie Artists in Arizona

Contact

Destiny Loyd

***@starmusicmedia.com Destiny Loyd

End

-- Triple Threat Productions will bring Def Jam to Arizona. Local artists will have a chance to compete for amazing prizes including a radio interview and feedback with 100s of DJ across nation topped of with a performance in LA. A&R rep, Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor of Def Jam will be in attendance to listen, critique and determine the winner. The event aims to elevate all participants.Fans can enjoy sounds from local artists during this showcase. "The goal is to allow artists to gain exposure, network and continue building a fanbase" says Tareita Nephew of Triple Threat Productions.This showcase will give artists a chance to experience the full VIP treatment. From the red carpet to being seen by local and national connections that can potentially help their career, participants can expect a return on investing in themselves with this showcase.To wrap up the night, there will be an after party at The Duce in Phoenix starting at 11 PM.For Tickets to attend the party and showcase visit: https://goo.gl/ y7wdiS Artist interested in performing, please submit music at www.3threatpro.comSponsors/Vendors:info@3threatpro.com