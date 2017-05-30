National Miss Cover GIrl 2017 by Quinceanera Magazine

Quinceanera Foundation promotes confidence, beauty, and education for Latinas and offers 10K in Scholarship prizes.

National Miss Cover Girl 2016

Contact

Quinceanera Magazine

Norma C. PR

***@quinceanerasmagazine.com Quinceanera MagazineNorma C. PR

End

-- The Miss CoverGirl Beauty Pageant is the most influential Latino Teen Pageant in the United States. Since its inception, we have been dedicated to promoting education and self-improvement in many different areas.Miss Covergirl and the Quinceanera Foundation joint venture with the National Miss Covergirl Pageant, uses its Latino grassroots to reach and empower Latina teenagers to be self-confident and strive to reach their full potential in education, career, and beauty.With a decade of successful brand recognition in the United States and Mexico; Quinceanera Magazine is continually dedicated to promoting education on our first page of each edition to "Stay in School." We are also very proud and honored to announce our commitment to excellence along with our American/Latino community through our nonprofit organization, Quinceanera Foundation. It supports and encourages Latino teenagers to pursue their dreams with education, integrity, and dedication for a bright future. We conduct hundreds of Miss Cover Girl local pageants, empowering Latino teenagers with self-confidence, model training, etiquette, and involvement in community service at many American/Latino cultural events.Quinceanera Foundation is proud to announce our third National Miss Cover Girl pageant. American-Latina teenagers have the opportunity to compete with young Latinas from across the United States for College Scholarship prizes Contestants gain modeling exposure and have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve as our Quinceanera Foundation Ambassador for one entire year.These young Latinas, from 14 different regions where Quinceanera Magazine is published, already hold the local title of "Miss Cover Girl" (girls on the cover). Many different Latino origins are represented on Quinceanera Magazine covers throughout the United States and the Miss Cover Girl pageant is well known in the American/Latino community. American/Latina teenagers are offered training and get exposure in the modeling and entertainment industry with young Latinas that share similar interests and talents. In Runway Modeling, Folk Custom, and Evening Gown competitions, our beautiful contestants will be interacting or four days, July 9 -12, 2017 in Las Vegas competing for prizes, with more than $10,000.00 in scholarships for College education.Edited by John Conlon