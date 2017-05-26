News By Tag
Black, Coyote, and Olive Drab USMC MOS Ball Caps
The Black, Coyote, and Olive Drab USMC MOS Ball Caps are for the motivated Marines that want to rep their MOS!
Devil Dog Shirts was able to hit every MOS Field. If there Is anything you would like to see made please feel free to contact us at the email below. Thank you for giving us the oppurtunity to serve you. Semper Fi!
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
-98% cotton, 2% spandex washed twill
-6-panel, structured, low-profile
-garment-washed
-3?" crown
-eight-row stitching on bill
-sewn eyelets
-matching underbill
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
To find out more about the Black, Coyote, and Olive Drab USMC MOS Ball Caps
https://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
