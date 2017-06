JC Triple Threat Emerges with his Breakout Video "I Know"

Urban Pop Artists Shows Versatility With Official Single and Video Release

Destiny Loyd

-- Fans are welcomed to attend the single release party for JC's newest hit, "I Know" at the Unexpected Art Gallery in Phoenix accompanied by the new video. JC Triple Threat has been traveling the country, riding his wave of super stardom and plans on bringing it all back to where it started."I Know" follows his Triller viral dance challenge "Dip It ". Written by JC Triple Threat and produced by Big Duke, this single is his official breakout single of 2017. It represents his transformation into a more mature artist while introducing JC's new smooth R&B vocal style. The concept behind the song is letting that special someone know that it's time to take the relationship to the next level. This song and visual compliment each other well and will give fans an experience they won't ever forget. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the video release party for a special guest appearance by Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor, an A&R rep from Def Jam.For tickets to attend the single and video release party visit: https://goo.gl/ y7wdiS