Modular Skid Fabrication Leads to Fast Installation
Robinson Pipe & Vessel's reputation for manufacturing expertise provides a key component to its modular skid fabrication capabilities. A division of Robinson Metal, Inc., Robinson Pipe & Vessel leverages advanced technology at its De Pere, Wisconsin, facility to produce turnkey systems for efficient installation.
The Robinson Pipe & Vessel team works with the customer's design or process to produce 3D SOLIDWORKS models in order to confirm space utilization as well as workforce ergonomics and other issues prior to building. All projects are designed to meet ASME and AWS requirements as well as building and electrical codes dependent on the scope of the project.
"Modular skid fabrication provides advantages for our customers in terms of cost, project management and the ability to bring it online quickly at delivery," said Chad Hendzel, Robinson Pipe & Vessel division manager. "Grouping the various components of a project into one package makes installation much quicker than bringing in a variety of trades at the same time."
Modular Skid Fabrication Provides Plug-and-Play Capability
Robinson Pipe & Vessel produces modular skid fabrication units for a variety of industries, including water treatment, gas and oil, chemical processing and paper production. Customers largely are able to plug and play these projects rather than shutting down for an on-site build.
"It eliminates the need for shutdown at the plant, which can save considerably on overall costs," Hendzel said. "We can ship the completed, tested skid to their site and with minimum down time they can tie the skidded system into their facilities and be up and running."
The size of modular skid fabrication units are limited only by transportation issues. They can range from in size dependent on the customer's needs and footprint available. Extensive projects may require multiple modules to transport, but it still minimizes the amount of work needed on site.
