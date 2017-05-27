Tiffany Pitcher by Frank Lloyd Wright - On Sale Very Rare Find

"Wow" is the only word that can describe this terrific find for the sterling silver collector who has everything. Designed by Wright for the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

Cubist sterling silver water pitcher after design by Frank Lloyd Wright. Retailed by Tiffany & Co. in New York. Faceted and upward tapering body with integral full-length v-spout and faceted handle, and stepped thumb rest. A practical vessel rich in period flavor. Wright conceived this design in 1918 for the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, but it was not produced until 1985, nearly 20 years after the hotel's demolition. Italian hallmark (1968-present) for Pampaloni in Florence. Very good condition.