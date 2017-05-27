 
News By Tag
* Tiffany Antique
* Frank Lloyd Wright
* Sterling Antique
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Tiffany Pitcher by Frank Lloyd Wright - On Sale Very Rare Find

"Wow" is the only word that can describe this terrific find for the sterling silver collector who has everything. Designed by Wright for the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.
 
 
tiffany pitcher antqieu sterling silver by frank l
tiffany pitcher antqieu sterling silver by frank l
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tiffany Antique
* Frank Lloyd Wright
* Sterling Antique

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tiffany Pitcher by Frank Lloyd Wright for Imperial Hotel in Tokyo (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1358934/Tiffany-Pitcher-by-Frank-Lloyd-Wright-for-Imperial-Hotel-in-Tokyo)

BN125

Cubist sterling silver water pitcher after design by Frank Lloyd Wright. Retailed by Tiffany & Co. in New York. Faceted and upward tapering body with integral full-length v-spout and faceted handle, and stepped thumb rest.

A practical vessel rich in period flavor. Wright conceived this design in 1918 for the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, but it was not produced until 1985, nearly 20 years after the hotel's demolition. Italian hallmark (1968-present) for Pampaloni in Florence. Very good condition.

$7,150.00
Listed Price $11,000.00

See more here:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/searchgroup.php/items?keywords=sterling&over=10000

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/searchgroup.php/it...

Contact
Steve Nelson
6468635416
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Tiffany Antique, Frank Lloyd Wright, Sterling Antique
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nelson and Nelson Antiques News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share