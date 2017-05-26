News By Tag
Bobbitt Builds New Dentistry Office for Kids Seeking Adventure
"It's a new, exciting chapter!" said practice manager Debbie Ballenger. "This larger location will help accommodate our growth."
Designed around a rainforest theme, the location will serve as Summerville Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics' main office for its pediatric dentistry operation. The practice's previous location will remain open and become an orthodontics office only.
On the front of the new building, a friendly 3-D alligator with a butterfly on its nose welcomes guests as they enter. Inside, the walls are decorated with vibrant, colorful murals that make young patients feel like they are in a jungle. A large, artificial tree overtakes the lobby and open operatories to further enhance the adventurous atmosphere.
The architect behind the project – Architrave, LLC – referred Bobbitt Design Build as the general contractor for the fit-up project.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
