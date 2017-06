Bobbitt Builds New Dentistry Office for Kids Seeking Adventure

Contact

Amanda Pope

***@group3online.com Amanda Pope

End

-- Summerville Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, located at 384 East 5th North Street, recently opened its new location after Bobbitt Design Build completed construction on the 4,000-square-foot office."It's a new, exciting chapter!" said practice manager Debbie Ballenger. "This larger location will help accommodate our growth."Designed around a rainforest theme, the location will serve as Summerville Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics' main office for its pediatric dentistry operation. The practice's previous location will remain open and become an orthodontics office only.On the front of the new building, a friendly 3-D alligator with a butterfly on its nose welcomes guests as they enter. Inside, the walls are decorated with vibrant, colorful murals that make young patients feel like they are in a jungle. A large, artificial tree overtakes the lobby and open operatories to further enhance the adventurous atmosphere.The architect behind the project – Architrave, LLC – referred Bobbitt Design Build as the general contractor for the fit-up project.Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ BobbittDesignBuild ) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)