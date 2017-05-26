 
Bobbitt Builds New Dentistry Office for Kids Seeking Adventure

 
 
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Summerville Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, located at 384 East 5th North Street, recently opened its new location after Bobbitt Design Build completed construction on the 4,000-square-foot office.

"It's a new, exciting chapter!" said practice manager Debbie Ballenger. "This larger location will help accommodate our growth."

Designed around a rainforest theme, the location will serve as Summerville Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics' main office for its pediatric dentistry operation. The practice's previous location will remain open and become an orthodontics office only.

On the front of the new building, a friendly 3-D alligator with a butterfly on its nose welcomes guests as they enter. Inside, the walls are decorated with vibrant, colorful murals that make young patients feel like they are in a jungle. A large, artificial tree overtakes the lobby and open operatories to further enhance the adventurous atmosphere.

The architect behind the project – Architrave, LLC – referred Bobbitt Design Build as the general contractor for the fit-up project.

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)

