Hello Beverages, LLC. announces the release of its first three natural essence water beverages.
Hello Beverages, LLC., is the brainchild of Rusty Jones and Tom Bushkie, both of whom have extensive beverage industry experience.
Combining their talents in nutrition and beverages, they devised and formulated the hellowater™ brand, and have brought the first three hellowater™ beverages to market. Striving to take the sugar out of adults' and kids' hands and put fiber into them, Hello Beverage's products help you drink your way to health!
Initially developed to be an appetite suppressant, the product has evolved into what it is today, a natural essence water with a helping of much-needed fiber. hellowater™ is the first product line from Hello Beverages, offering water that has zero sugar and five grams of fiber per bottle.
Hello Beverage's first three hellowater™ beverages are Laugh, Smile, and Love featuring Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime, and Cucumber Lime flavors.
# # #
Hello Beverages, LLC., specializes in nutritional hydration for the whole family. Brought to life by beverage industry insiders, Rusty Jones and Tom Bushkie, Hello Beverages's line currently includes the hellowater™ line of enhanced fiber water with plans to further expand the product line. Hello Beverages, LLC., was established in 2017. More information can be found at drinkhello.com.
Contact
Hello Beverages, LLC.
sayhello@drinkhello.com
rusty@drinkhello.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jun 01, 2017