Antique Sterling Silver On Sale - Tiffany Antique

Tiffany Art Deco Sterling Silver Tea & Coffee Service on Tray

Sale Price: $14,625.00
Listed Price $22,500.00

Art Deco sterling silver coffee and tea set on tray. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1907. This set comprises tea kettle on stand, coffeepot, teapot, hot chocolate (or milk) pot, creamer, sugar, and waste bowl on tray.

Rectilinear bodies with faceted corners and supports. Bracket handles (kettle handle swing). Covers raised with soft faceting and faceted finial. An early and understated example of the geometric style.

All hallmarks include director's letter m (1907-47) and pattern no. 17042A except for hot water pot (no. 17042) and tray (no. 17043). These patterns were first produced in 1907. Very good condition and patina.

Dimensions: Tea kettle on stand with handle (H 12 1/2 in.). Coffeepot (H 8 1/2 in.). Teapot (H 5 3/4 in.). Hot water pot (H 7 1/4 in.). Creamer (H 4 1/2 in.). Sugar (H 5 3/8 in.). Waste bowl (H 2 7/8 in.). Tray (H 1 3/8 x W 26 1/4 x D 20 in.). Total weight: 319 troy ounces. #BP480