6 Amenities Your Vacation Home Rental Has

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the benefits of staying at a vacation home rental is that it really feels like an actual home instead of a cramped hotel room. Another great thing is that they offer tons of amenities so you can have everything you need to feel right at home – also unlike hotel rooms that often don't include a washer/dryer or kitchenware. Here's a total list of the amenities you can expect to find in a vacation home rental:

Washer & Dryer

Most hotel rooms do not offer a private washer &amp; dryer – this means you have to shell out extra money for overpriced laundry services or you have to pack a ton of clothes and wait until you get back home to do your laundry, which also means carrying a suitcase full of dirty laundry.

TVs

Not only will most rental homes have a big TV in the living room, many also have a TV in every bedroom! That means never having to fight over what to watch during your family's downtime.

Wifi

Most hotels do offer wifi, but it's either at an extra fee, or if it's included it's probably unreliable making it impossible to get any work done. You never have to worry about a weak signal with your vacation home rental's wifi.

Fully equipped kitchen

If you'd rather save money by cooking your own meals while on vacation, you're in luck because every vacation home rental features a full size kitchen with all the appliances you will need. What hotel offers that?!

Private pool

A few vacation home rentals actually have their own private swimming pools! That means no sharing with hotel neighbors or a community pool with set hours. You can relax in the privacy of your own rental home's backyard and take a dip whenever you'd like.

Community amenities

Your vacation home rental is probably situated in a beautiful community that offers plenty of other amenities for you to take advantage of. Some of these may include a lavish pool, clubhouse, basketball court, spa, theatre, game room, fitness center, etc. If you think you'll be giving up these amenities by renting a vacation home, think again.
