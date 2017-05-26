 
News By Tag
* Annual Filing Season Program
* Annual Federal Tax
* IRS Annual Filing Season
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Fulfill Your 2018 IRS Annual Filing Season Program Continuing Education Requirements with WebCE

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Annual Filing Season Program
* Annual Federal Tax
* IRS Annual Filing Season

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

DALLAS - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tax preparers can now fulfill their 2018 Annual Filing Season Program continuing education requirements with WebCE.  As an approved IRS provider, WebCE offers a variety of tax preparer continuing education courses and packages to satisfy the 2018 Annual Filing Season Program continuing education requirements.

WebCE Course Packages

Annual Filing Season Program 18-Hour CE Course Package: includes all courses needed to complete the 2018 Annual Filing Season Program training requirements, and is available online for just $69.95.
Exempt Tax Preparer 15-Hour CE Course Package: includes all of the courses needed for tax preparers who are exempt from the AFSP continuing education requirements, and is available online for $64.95.

Tax preparer continuing education courses and packages can be ordered online at www.webce.com, or by calling our toll-free customer support at 877-488-9308.  All orders include: online course(s), online exam(s), unlimited retakes, online certificates of completion, and next-day reporting to the IRS.

Order courses online through the WebCE Tax Course Catalog (http://www.webce.com/catalog?_=spdcKvsqJTZ2ZHJaJNPn).

How to Participate in the IRS 2018 IRS Annual Filing Season Program

Tax preparers with a valid PTIN must complete 18-hours of continuing education, including 2-hours of ethics, and a 6-hour Annual Federal Tax Refresher Course (http://www.webce.com/catalog/courses/course-information?c...).  Once continuing education requirements are met, tax preparers must consent to the Circular 230 practice obligations.

Unenrolled exempt tax return preparers who want to participate in the Annual Filing Season Program Record of Completion, must hold a valid PTIN, complete a total of 15-hours of continuing education, and consent to the Circular 230 practice obligations.

Tax preparers who have fulfilled the above requirements, will be listed in the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualification (https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf) and receive a Record of Completion.

About WebCE®: WebCE®, formerly APlusCPE®, is the leading provider of online education and training for business professionals. Each year we deliver over 1,000,000 online courses to working individuals and corporations nationwide.  At WebCE, we strive to understand the unique needs and challenges of our customers, and are dedicated to providing the best online education experience every day.
End
Source:
Email:***@webce.com Email Verified
Phone:9726161121
Tags:Annual Filing Season Program, Annual Federal Tax, IRS Annual Filing Season
Industry:Finance
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WebCE News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share