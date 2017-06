Fulfill Your 2018 IRS Annual Filing Season Program Continuing Education Requirements with WebCE

End

-- Tax preparers can now fulfill their 2018 Annual Filing Season Program continuing education requirements with WebCE. As an approved IRS provider, WebCE offers a variety of tax preparer continuing education courses and packages to satisfy the 2018 Annual Filing Season Program continuing education requirements.: includes all courses needed to complete the 2018 Annual Filing Season Program training requirements, and is available online for just $69.95.: includes all of the courses needed for tax preparers who are exempt from the AFSP continuing education requirements, and is available online for $64.95.Tax preparer continuing education courses and packages can be ordered online at www.webce.com, or by calling our toll-free customer support at 877-488-9308. All orders include: online course(s), online exam(s), unlimited retakes, online certificates of completion, and next-day reporting to the IRS.Order courses online through the WebCE Tax Course Catalog ( http://www.webce.com/ catalog?_=spdcKvsqJTZ2ZHJaJNPn ).Tax preparers with a valid PTIN must complete 18-hours of continuing education, including 2-hours of ethics, and a 6-hour Annual Federal Tax Refresher Course ( http://www.webce.com/ catalog/courses/ course-information? c... ). Once continuing education requirements are met, tax preparers must consent to the Circular 230 practice obligations.Unenrolled exempt tax return preparers who want to participate in the Annual Filing Season Program Record of Completion, must hold a valid PTIN, complete a total of 15-hours of continuing education, and consent to the Circular 230 practice obligations.Tax preparers who have fulfilled the above requirements, will be listed in the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualification (https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf)and receive a Record of Completion.: WebCE, formerly APlusCPE, is the leading provider of online education and training for business professionals. Each year we deliver over 1,000,000 online courses to working individuals and corporations nationwide. At WebCE, we strive to understand the unique needs and challenges of our customers, and are dedicated to providing the best online education experience every day.