GeoComm Announces New Brand Appearance, Kicking Off At The NENA 2017 Conference

Contact

GeoComm

***@geo-comm.com GeoComm

End

-- GeoComm is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate brand appearance. As a way of emphasizing our focus on public safety GIS, our new corporate appearance includes a complete brand refresh of a new logo, corporate colors, and website design.Our new logo marks the most dramatic change in our visual identity in over a decade. Using a map maker as part of the logo, it represents the core of GeoComm offerings and resembles the location-based public safety solutions and services we provide. Along with a new logo you will notice new key messaging "Public Safety GIS Simplified" reflecting our objective to provide our customers with ways to achieve public safety grade GIS data through a streamlined process.In addition, through a new and improved website our ongoing mission to meet the needs of our customers and potential customers is recognized by providing improved website navigation and better content organization.Jody Sayre, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.Our new brand is prominently on display on our new website and at next week's 2017 National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference. Visit www.geo-comm.com or NENA booth #427 to learn more about our new corporate brand appearance.GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center; map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com