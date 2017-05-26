News By Tag
GeoComm Announces New Brand Appearance, Kicking Off At The NENA 2017 Conference
Our new logo marks the most dramatic change in our visual identity in over a decade. Using a map maker as part of the logo, it represents the core of GeoComm offerings and resembles the location-based public safety solutions and services we provide. Along with a new logo you will notice new key messaging "Public Safety GIS Simplified" reflecting our objective to provide our customers with ways to achieve public safety grade GIS data through a streamlined process.
In addition, through a new and improved website our ongoing mission to meet the needs of our customers and potential customers is recognized by providing improved website navigation and better content organization.
"We are excited to launch our new brand identity, which better reflects the solutions we provide to the public safety industry. Our new logo better communicates what GeoComm stands for and incorporates a visual element representing GeoComm's mission of providing essential, innovative, location-based solutions to public safety professionals. Focusing on our customers input, our new brand identity has been tailored around customer surveying and their feedback," Jody Sayre, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Our new brand is prominently on display on our new website and at next week's 2017 National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference. Visit www.geo-comm.com or NENA booth #427 to learn more about our new corporate brand appearance.
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center; map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com
