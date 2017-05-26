Martha Lemasters, Author of The Step, to be Key Speaker at NOW (National Organization for Women) Event in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 4th
Martha Lemasters' memoir, The Step, is a story of female empowerment, that strikes a chord with women, making her a popular speaker for women's groups who are at the forefront of the resurgence of feminism in America.
Charlotte, NC… NOW, The National Organization for Women has invited Martha Lemasters, author of The Step, to speak to their Charlotte, North Carolina chapter on October 4, 2017. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Midwood International and Cultural Center, 1817 Central Avenue. It is free and open to the public. Lemasters, whose memoir highlights her struggles as a divorced mother of three working on the Apollo program, is honored to be selected by such an influential feminist organization.
About Martha Lemasters
Martha Lemasters spent almost ten years working as a PR writer at Cape Kennedy during the Apollo Program, where men outnumbered women 200 to 1. At a time when few women worked, she rose from secretary to a respected writer. The Step details her experiences as a woman determined to succeed personally and professionally, despite all obstacles. A trailblazer and growing feminist icon, Lemasters has become a sought-after speaker for women's groups.
About NOW
Founded in 1966, NOW is the largest grassroots feminist organization in the United States. NOW seeks to effect societal change and achieve equality for women and girls in all areas, social, political and economic. Utilizing both traditional and non-traditional methods NOW pushes for gender equality. Through its influence more women have been elected to political office, and greater educational, business and employment opportunities have been developed. In addition, tougher laws have been enacted against sexual harassment and violence and discrimination against women.
For more information about NOW visit www.NOW.org.
For more information about Martha Lemasters, or her memoir The Step,
visit www.marthalemasters.com
