Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Jeremy Gutierrez Checks Out Energy Efficiency Rankings

 
HOUSTON - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you tired of paying that high monthly energy bill? If you aren't careful, those costs can get up there pretty quickly. However, you also have the option to take matters into your own hands with an energy auction. Jeremy Gutierrez will set things up for you, and force the energy companies to bid against each other to win your business. Between that and paying attention to energy efficient practices, you can really see a difference in your costs.

Recently, Electric, Light & Power posted energy efficiency rankings by city. Boston repeated as the most efficient big city in America, and Los Angeles made some major strides into fifth place. New York, Seattle, and Portland rounded out the top five, and Texas saw Austin place sixth. Most importantly, 32 of 51 cities surveyed showed improvements, a general good sign for the nation.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
Source:Jeremy Gutierrez
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Consulting, Energy Savings, Energy Efficiency
Industry:Energy
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
