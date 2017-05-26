News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jeremy Gutierrez Checks Out Energy Efficiency Rankings
Recently, Electric, Light & Power posted energy efficiency rankings by city. Boston repeated as the most efficient big city in America, and Los Angeles made some major strides into fifth place. New York, Seattle, and Portland rounded out the top five, and Texas saw Austin place sixth. Most importantly, 32 of 51 cities surveyed showed improvements, a general good sign for the nation.
If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse