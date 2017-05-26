Never Lose your Keys Again with Chillax's Tracking Device

key finder

End

-- Aren't you tired of losing your phone and car keys every morning? Well, Chillax wants to make sure your family never loses anything ever again with their electronic key finder. This product is ideal to be used as a wallet finder or a car keys finder. Now, you can find keys easily in your home, whether they're in your bedroom, living room, or even when your little ones decide to hide them. This item finder acts as a wallet locator, by tracking the exact spot your billfold is located. This Bluetooth key finder is the best because it pinpoints the exact location of your various items. You can track your item anywhere you are because this remote key finder uses GPS to detect where you last placed your lost item. It also features an anti lost alarm, which will alert you to your item's location. It comes in two colors: black and blue. This wireless key finder is so easy to use, even your children will be able to operate it!Get your premium key finder here:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States