Eight Brayton Purcell Attorneys Selected by Super Lawyers
Congratulations to our 2017 Selected Asbestos Attorneys in California
Brayton Purcell LLP Super Lawyers 2017
Al Brayton (2004 - 2005, 2007 - 2017)
Gil Purcell (2004 - 2017)
Dave Donadio (2009 - 2017)
James Nevin (2013-2017, Rising Star 2009, 2011-2012)
Brayton Purcell LLP Rising Stars 2017
Jennifer Alesio (2015-2017)
Bryn Letsch (2013, 2017)
Michael Miller (2017)
Jason Rose (2016-2017)
Brayton Purcell attorneys have more than 30 years of combined experience, and our AV-rated law office has proven to be a premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure injury law firm. Our record of tangible success includes numerous multimillion-
