Eight Brayton Purcell Attorneys Selected by Super Lawyers

Congratulations to our 2017 Selected Asbestos Attorneys in California

Jessica Finch

Jessica Finch

-- This year eight Brayton Purcell attorneys were selected as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Super Lawyers selects its attorneys each year using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.Al Brayton (2004 - 2005, 2007 - 2017)Gil Purcell (2004 - 2017)Dave Donadio (2009 - 2017)James Nevin (2013-2017, Rising Star 2009, 2011-2012)Jennifer Alesio (2015-2017)Bryn Letsch (2013, 2017)Michael Miller (2017)Jason Rose (2016-2017)Brayton Purcell attorneys have more than 30 years of combined experience, and our AV-rated law office has proven to be a premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure injury law firm. Our record of tangible success includes numerous multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts on behalf of clients throughout the nation.For more information, visit http://www.braytonlaw.com