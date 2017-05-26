News By Tag
New Customer Appreciation Picnic At Cy & Charley's June 30th With Show & Shine In Independence, IA
Big savings and specials throughout the store on tires, ag tires, appliances and more.
Bring your favorite car or favorite ride for the famous Show and Shine and there will be free Firestone Caps and Dash Plaques for all those that bring a ride to the Show & Shine! There will be a free will donation and there are also two big days of great specials throughout the store where you can save on tires, Ag tires, appliances and more. Bring the family and friends and enjoy a great time with good food and fun. There will be plenty of awesome things to do and see...and meet some new people in the process. Feel free to give Cy & Charley's with any questions you have.
For more visit: http://cyandcharleys.com/
Contact
Ron Hearn
319-334-2565
coachron@indytel.com
