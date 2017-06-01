 
Independent Author Self-Publishes New Literature Collection

"Bad Words: Bedbug's Writing, Volume Two" - A collection of short stories + poetry
 
 
Bad Words Front Cover
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Lovell, the writer at Bedbug's Writing and a former editor for the writing-challenge website Grammar Ghoul Press is excited to announce the publication of his second book of short stories, poetry, and microfiction, "Bad Words: Bedbug's Writing, Volume Two." The book is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. Taken from the back cover text:

"In this second collection of short stories and poetry, Tony explores feelings of loneliness and shame, stories of lust and marriage, and topics of death and addiction. He delivers a powerful view of life and events in a way only he can. Included in this collection are pieces that are incredibly personal to Tony, written in his voice with his pain and thoughts, words that he believes others can relate to in one fashion or another. 'Bad Words' slip from time to time, and Tony uses his to examine an array of emotions in the face of some of the most devastating and extraordinary circumstances.

Tony Lovell earned his Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is actively working on his first novels, and is the creator and co-writer of "the Park bench," a new web-series from Background People Productions, set to debut in 2017. His website can be found at http://tonylovell.weebly.com. You can purchase the book on Amazon at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1546744983/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1496337891&sr=1-2

Media Contact
Tony Lovell
bedbugswriting@gmail.com
Source:Bedbug's Writing
