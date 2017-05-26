 
Be Media announces new director of business development and marketing, Bridgette Stone

Rockstar BEC / FEC / Themed Entertainment Professional Joins Audiovisual Design-build Firm as They Continue to Grow
 
 
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Commercial AV design-build firm, Be Media, is celebrating their continued growth with the announcement of their new director of business development and marketing. Bridgette Stone, a former consultant at Redemption Plus, will join the company in the newly-formed executive position.

Be Media President and CEO Mohammad Ahmadi is excited about the announcement, "Bridgette has proven herself over the years when our teams worked together in the U.S. and China. It is clear that she shares Be Media's mission of excellence and quality client care. I'm delighted she is a part of our award-winning team."

Before joining Be Media, Bridgette has been an effective member of the Bowling and Family Entertainment Center industries, spearheading the project management of gaming redemption systems and other technologies. While her move to Be Media represents a promotion, her reputation for accomplishment precedes her in the field among technology providers, corporate managers, and owner-operators.

BE MEDIA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and has an office in Guangzhou, China. The company was founded in 1998 as a total technology design-build firm for state-of-the-art institutional, entertainment and hospitality venues. For the themed environments, where digital presentations are key to the visitor experience, including (but not limited to) the BEC, FEC, cinema, attraction, and mixed-use industries, Be Media provides total turn-key design, engineering, installation and service of controlled audio, visuals, effects, projection, and pre-show technologies. The company's reputation, having completed over 350 projects in eight countries and three continents, is one of professionalism and exacting standards. Learn more at http://www.bemedia.com.

Contact
Kerry Doyle
***@bemedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bemedia.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
