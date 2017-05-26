News By Tag
Be Media announces new director of business development and marketing, Bridgette Stone
Rockstar BEC / FEC / Themed Entertainment Professional Joins Audiovisual Design-build Firm as They Continue to Grow
Be Media President and CEO Mohammad Ahmadi is excited about the announcement, "Bridgette has proven herself over the years when our teams worked together in the U.S. and China. It is clear that she shares Be Media's mission of excellence and quality client care. I'm delighted she is a part of our award-winning team."
Before joining Be Media, Bridgette has been an effective member of the Bowling and Family Entertainment Center industries, spearheading the project management of gaming redemption systems and other technologies. While her move to Be Media represents a promotion, her reputation for accomplishment precedes her in the field among technology providers, corporate managers, and owner-operators.
BE MEDIA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and has an office in Guangzhou, China. The company was founded in 1998 as a total technology design-build firm for state-of-the-
