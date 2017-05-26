 

Improve Your Event with a Wireless Tour Guide System

TourGuide Solutions Supplies Sennheiser 2020 for High-Quality Events
 
TourGuide Solutions wireless tour guide system
TourGuide Solutions wireless tour guide system
GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Event coordinators increasingly are turning to a wireless tour guide system to focus on providing crystal clear audio as a differentiating factor in delivering a high-quality experience. TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of wireless tour guide systems, works with tour operators and event coordinators to optimize the ability of participants to enjoy the tour without straining to hear the presentation. The wireless tour guide system of choice is the Sennheiser 2020 from the audio industry's leading provider of wireless mics.

"Some of the biggest stars in the music industry use Sennheiser microphones, and the Sennheiser 2020 system uses similar technology for exceptionally high-quality audio," said Bridget Pedersen, Event and Marketing Specialist at TourGuide Solutions. "The ease of setup is a big reason why we choose this system as our failsafe option for event rentals."

Event Coordinators Prefer Wireless Tour Guide System
Event coordinators gravitate toward the Sennheiser system because its combination of unmatched audio quality and ease of operation reflect positively on the host organization.

"Sennheiser has truly mastered wireless technology," Pedersen said. "Our customers love the Sennheiser 2020 because it is compact, and tour leaders are able to move around and be heard without fighting background noise or poor acoustics."

The Sennheiser wireless tour guide system features lightweight headsets with individual volume control. A sensitivity setting on the wireless microphone allows the presenter to diminish up to 36 decibels of background noise and provide exceptional audio quality.

TourGuide Solutions supplied Sennheiser 2020 tour audio systems for the plant tour component of the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology (M&T) Conference and Expo in May and will be providing similar systems for tours associated with the AME International Conference in Boston, October 9-13, 2017.

About TourGuide Solutions
TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions, founded in 1998, provides a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents a wide array of product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-Wave, Listen Technologies, ListenTALK and its own TGS-900.

TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit http://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote.

View original post on wireless tour guide system here.

