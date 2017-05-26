 
News By Tag
* Strada Electric & Security
* Joe Strada
* Osceola
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Strada Electric & Security Scheduled to Attend 2017 Hurricane Preparedness Expo

On June 3, 2017, Strada Electric & Security joins other Osceola organizations to educate and prepare residents in the event of a hurricane.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Strada Electric & Security
* Joe Strada
* Osceola

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Strada Electric & Security is a leader in the home services industry providing 14 years of electrical service to the state of Florida. As Florida's Hurricane Season begins June 1, the Strada Electric team will be joining Osceola organizations like the Police and Fire Departments, FEMA, The Big Red Bus, Osceola Animal Control, Osceola County Emergency Management, ServPro, and various contractors to get the community prepared for hurricane season. The 2017 Hurricane Preparedness Expo will be in the Home Depot parking lot at 4560 13th Street in Saint Cloud, Florida from 9am to 3pm. A free Home Depot Kid's Workshop will be available in the morning.

Be sure to stop by the Strada booth for some goodies and to chat with our experts. Strada's service and security representatives will be available to answer questions and provide safety tips to weather the storms ahead.

"Strada Electric & Security takes the safety of our neighboring residents and businesses very seriously," said Joe Strada, President, and CEO of Strada Electric & Security. "We have dedicated ourselves to providing excellent service for our customers, but also being a good steward for the communities we serve. We are excited to take part in this fantastic event alongside Osceola's finest."

For more information about how Strada Electric & Security can help with your security needs, visit http://stradasecurity.com or call 1-877-906-7772. For more information on how you can power your life with Strada electric services, visit http://stradaelectric.com/safety-inspections/or call 1-877-906-1113.

About On Strada Electric & Security

Strada Electric & Security was founded by Joe Strada in 2003. Strada Electric & Security is in the "peace of mind" business, offering expert security and electric talent for home and business solutions, leveraging our experience to deliver professional and responsive service with uncompromising reliability, respect, and value.

Contact
Kimberly Struhs
***@ontargetwebsolutions.com
End
Source:Strada Electric & Security
Email:***@ontargetwebsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share