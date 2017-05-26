News By Tag
Strada Electric & Security Scheduled to Attend 2017 Hurricane Preparedness Expo
On June 3, 2017, Strada Electric & Security joins other Osceola organizations to educate and prepare residents in the event of a hurricane.
Be sure to stop by the Strada booth for some goodies and to chat with our experts. Strada's service and security representatives will be available to answer questions and provide safety tips to weather the storms ahead.
"Strada Electric & Security takes the safety of our neighboring residents and businesses very seriously," said Joe Strada, President, and CEO of Strada Electric & Security. "We have dedicated ourselves to providing excellent service for our customers, but also being a good steward for the communities we serve. We are excited to take part in this fantastic event alongside Osceola's finest."
For more information about how Strada Electric & Security can help with your security needs, visit http://stradasecurity.com or call 1-877-906-7772. For more information on how you can power your life with Strada electric services, visit http://stradaelectric.com/
About On Strada Electric & Security
Strada Electric & Security was founded by Joe Strada in 2003. Strada Electric & Security is in the "peace of mind" business, offering expert security and electric talent for home and business solutions, leveraging our experience to deliver professional and responsive service with uncompromising reliability, respect, and value.
