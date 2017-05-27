News By Tag
Code Platoon helps put women in tech
This small but growing Coding School dedicated exclusively for veterans from all branches, is doing its part to help close the gender gap in tech, and turn women into developers.
Programming is one of the highest paying and most in-demand careers you can find these days—and Code Platoon specifically designs an immersive 14-week program for veterans, including career development and internship opportunities, in an environment where veterans can successfully transition to a career in tech.
The mechanics of this award will be a board decision as a result of the competitive admissions process, which already recognizes that special resilience that our vets bring. Code Platoon already awards scholarships of up to 80% tuition for those extraordinary vets who prove their grit and motivation to kick off a career in tech.
"What sets us apart is that we challenge our vets to keep giving their best as we prepare them with the tools they need to succeed in a new career. We know that women make up about 22%* of IT roles and the industry has documented and is in the process of dealing with a gender bias. At Code Platoon we are extremely proud that we are absolutely eligatarian, and we want to do our part in making things equal. We already do our best to offer the best financial aid in the industry thanks to partnerships with wonderful organizations, this is just a small but additional effort as we grow, to help the cause of narrowing that gap." said Rodrigo Levy, Founder and Managing Director of Code Platoon.
About Code Platoon Code Platoon (www.CodePlatoon.org)
