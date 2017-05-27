 
Code Platoon helps put women in tech

This small but growing Coding School dedicated exclusively for veterans from all branches, is doing its part to help close the gender gap in tech, and turn women into developers.
 
 
CHICAGO - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Platoon, the non for profit organization creator of the best in class 14-week Coding bootcamp exclusively for veterans, today announces a first ever for the organization with support of its many company sponsors, to award an extraordinary woman veteran, a full scholarship! The scholarship will come into effect in the upcoming Delta Platoon program, currently accepting applications through July 18th. What makes this effort special is awarding this scholarship to a woman veteran, with the goal in mind of making a push to incentivize women veterans that are curious about a career in computer programming, to take the plunge.

Programming is one of the highest paying and most in-demand careers you can find these days—and Code Platoon specifically designs an immersive 14-week program for veterans, including career development and internship opportunities, in an environment where veterans can successfully transition to a career in tech.

The mechanics of this award will be a board decision as a result of the competitive admissions process, which already recognizes that special resilience that our vets bring. Code Platoon already awards scholarships of up to 80% tuition for those extraordinary vets who prove their grit and motivation to kick off a career in tech.

"What sets us apart is that we challenge our vets to keep giving their best as we prepare them with the tools they need to succeed in a new career. We know that women make up about 22%* of IT roles and the industry has documented and is in the process of dealing with a gender bias. At Code Platoon we are extremely proud that we are absolutely eligatarian, and we want to do our part in making things equal. We already do our best to offer the best financial aid in the industry thanks to partnerships with wonderful organizations, this is just a small but additional effort as we grow, to help the cause of narrowing that gap." said Rodrigo Levy, Founder and Managing Director of Code Platoon.

About Code Platoon Code Platoon (www.CodePlatoon.org) offers an exceptional bootcamp for extraordinary veterans. Based in Chicago, Il, Code Platoon provides best-in-class computer programming training for veterans from all branches of service, who are interested in a career in tech. With career development training, job counseling, interview preparation assistance, employer matching and mentor programs to make sure our vets come out tested and ready to add value to any organization. For those vets who show the kind of resilience and dedication we look for, Code Platoon offers strong financial support with guaranteed scholarships of $10,500 out the $13,000 tuition cost.

*https://anitaborg.org/insights-tools/top-companies-participants/key-findings-insights-2016/

Contact for Code Platoon Media: Rod Levy / 3127677673/ rod@codeplatoon.org

