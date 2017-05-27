 
Adams Homes acquires Jacksonville, FL community

Homebuilder to offer half-acre homesites in Northwest Jacksonville.
 
 
Adams Homes at Sierra Oaks Estates
Adams Homes at Sierra Oaks Estates
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Adams Homes, one of the nation's largest privately-held homebuilders, contracts to acquire all homesites in the Sierra Oaks Estates community, further expanding the company's Jacksonville, Florida portfolio.

Adams Homes has been building in the Jacksonville area since 1998 and has consistently been considered top-rated amongst Jacksonville homebuilders.

With a dozen homesites of at least a half-acre in size, Sierra Oaks Estates is a rare find when searching Jacksonville homes for sale.  These Jacksonville FL homes for sale are 15 minutes from the Jacksonville International Airport and 15 miles to downtown.

Adams Homes is known as "The All Brick Builder" in Jacksonville.  The company has a unique approach to homebuilding with its value-focused approach of including many upscale features other Jacksonville FL home builders consider upgrades.  This eliminates the need to go to expensive design centers and spend tens of thousands more to get the perfect home.  Adams Homes was founded in 1991 with a philosophy of offering a simple, straightforward buying process with no bait and switch tactics of advertising low prices and selling upgrades.

Just $1,000 deposit is required at contract with Adams Homes.  Plus, homebuyers save thousands of dollars when using an approved lender with All Closing Costs Paid. (Excludes pre-paid items/escrow contributions)

For more information about new homes for sale in Sierra Oaks Estates (http://www.adamshomes.com/homes-for-sale-jacksonville-fl/), Visit the Adams Homes website at www.AdamsHomes.com.

Model Home: 8188 Sierra Oaks Blvd  {Click for directions (https://www.google.com/maps/place/8188+Sierra+Oaks+Blvd,+...)}

Join our interest list for a VIP appointment: 904-268-7728

Email: onlinesales@AdamsHomes.com

Prices: From the $240's, including half-acre homesite

New homes for sale Jacksonville FL can also be found at nearby Villages of Westport.

More Jacksonville FL real estate: Lumber Creek and The Oaks at Bristol

Click to Share