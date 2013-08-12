News By Tag
Portland's iUrban Teen Announces iSucceed Scholarship Recipients for 2017
June 3 Ceremony to Celebrate Two Local Teens Pursuing Education and Careers in STEM+Arts
Marquis Guntle of Vancouver, Washington will attend Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama. He intends to study Business Administration. Marquis was captain of the De La Salle North basketball team and was voted to the 1st team All-District and 1st team All-State.
Keyontay Wallace of Portland, Oregon will attend Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin and will study Environmental Sciences. He has been a volunteer at the Oregon Zoo and served as a Peer Mentor at Benson Polytechnic High School.
The scholarship is open to any current or past participants in iUrban Teen's programs who are residents of the Portland metro area. Applicants must have been accepted to, or enrolled in, an accredited two or four-year degree or technical/career program.
"Our iSucceed scholarships, and scholarships of this type, help make higher education possible for young people and further iUrban Teen's mission to expose and inspire underrepresented youth to earn a college education and become tomorrow's business and technology leaders," said Deena Pierott (https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/
Patricia Raicht, Senior Vice President, National Director of JLL, Board Member of iUrban Teen and iUrban Teen Portland Council Chair said "We are so proud of all our iUrban Teen graduates and are so pleased to be able to provide Marquis and Keyontay these scholarships and wish them much success in their endeavors."
For more information on iUrban Teen or the iSucceed Scholarship Program, contact: Deena Pierott: 360.747.7068
About iUrban Teen - iUrban Teen is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) nationally recognized program dedicated to bringing career-focused education to underrepresented teens ages 13 to 18. Youth receive hands-on exposure to a variety of careers and civic engagement that step them outside of their current boundaries. Our target demographics are African American, Latino and Native American males; however, the program is inclusive of all youth. We have almost equal parity of girls that participate in our programs and also youth with special needs. iUrban Teen programs are now in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas and future locations including Atlanta and Brooklyn. Founder Deena Pierott has been recognized as a White House Champion of Change for Technology Inclusion. The program launched in 2011 and has served more than 5,000 youth in the West Coast Region. The program was recently featured in INC Magazine as one of the top five organizations building the diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. For more information, visit http://iurbanteen.org/
About JLL
JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. AFortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 78,000. As of March 31, 2017, LaSalle Investment Management had $58.0 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.
