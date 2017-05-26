 
Nearly Fifty-Nine Thousand Donated Following Annual Charity Golf Tournament

 
FREMONT, Calif. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Continuing their thirty-seven year tradition, Nationwide Boiler's Annual Charity Golf Tournament raised nearly fifty-seven thousand dollars this year. Proceeds were split equally and supported the American Boiler Manufacturer Association's (ABMA) Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund and Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area.

The two-day event was held in Pebble Beach, CA and attracted over one-hundred guests from across North America. Golfers participated in a practice round at the Poppy Hill Golf Course followed by tournament play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The banquet dinners each night included various raffles and auctions, allowing guests to win items while giving back to the cause. Funds were also collected through hole and cart sponsorships, mulligan sales, best ball and gold ball competitions, and cash donations.

The ABMA's Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund was created for the promotion of careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. The fund supports post-secondary education and/or training of graduating high school students through educational scholarships.

Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area was founded in 1984 as a non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children battling life-threatening medical conditions. They serve seventeen counties and are one of the largest chapters nationwide.

For fifty years Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.

Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
Source:
Email:***@nationwideboiler.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Nationwide Boiler, Rental Boilers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fremont - California - United States
