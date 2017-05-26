News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nearly Fifty-Nine Thousand Donated Following Annual Charity Golf Tournament
The two-day event was held in Pebble Beach, CA and attracted over one-hundred guests from across North America. Golfers participated in a practice round at the Poppy Hill Golf Course followed by tournament play at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The banquet dinners each night included various raffles and auctions, allowing guests to win items while giving back to the cause. Funds were also collected through hole and cart sponsorships, mulligan sales, best ball and gold ball competitions, and cash donations.
The ABMA's Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund was created for the promotion of careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. The fund supports post-secondary education and/or training of graduating high school students through educational scholarships.
Make-A-Wish®
For fifty years Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.
Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse