Heartland Select announces its personal, portable Firefly™ grille
The Firefly™ grille is the patented unique design of father/son team Dale and Ryan Stredney.
After multiple prototypes, the Firefly™ grille is ready to change the way you experience outdoor grilling. Building on their basic concept, the father-son duo created the Firefly™ grille to be simple, yet functional to use. Lightweight, portable, and pre-assembled, all you have to do is add charcoal and light. The Firefly™ incorporated design means it is built to last, ensuring years of memorable outdoor experiences.
Heartland Select's first wholly owned product is the Firefly™ grille brand, a personal, portable charcoal grill easy enough for anyone to use. This original Firefly™ grille delivers endless opportunities for outdoor fun with family and friends. It's not just a grille, it's a Firefly™!
# # #
Heartland Select is a CPG sales and marketing firm established in 2009. Its first wholly owned brand is the Firefly™ grille, a patented unique design concept of Ryan Stredney. Details for the Firefly™ grille can be found at fireflygrille.com.
Heartland Select
sales@fireflygrille.com
***@heartlandselect.com
