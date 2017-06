Heartland Select announces its personal, portable Firefly™ grille

The Firefly™ grille is the patented unique design of father/son team Dale and Ryan Stredney.

Firefly Grille

Contact

Heartland Select

sales@fireflygrille.com

***@heartlandselect.com Heartland Selectsales@fireflygrille.com

End

-- "Several years ago, while tailgating at a ball game in Chicago, I was cooking on a make-shift grill: basically, a beer bucket, some charcoal, and a flimsy grate for a grilling surface," recalls Ryan Stredney, "But as people strolled by the comment of "what a simple idea" rang true and the concept took hold."After multiple prototypes,. Building on their basic concept, the father-son duo created the Firefly™ grille to be simple, yet functional to use. Lightweight, portable, and pre-assembled, all you have to do is add charcoal and light. The Firefly™ incorporated design means it is built to last, ensuring years of memorable outdoor experiences.Heartland Select's first wholly owned product is the Firefly™ grille brand, a personal, portable charcoal grill easy enough for anyone to use. This original Firefly™ grille delivers endless opportunities for outdoor fun with family and friends. It's not just a grille, it's a Firefly™!# # #Heartland Select is a CPG sales and marketing firm established in 2009. Its first wholly owned brand is the Firefly™ grille, a patented unique design concept of Ryan Stredney. Details for the Firefly™ grille can be found at fireflygrille.com