 
News By Tag
* Outdoors
* Lifestyle
* Product Launch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Heartland Select announces its personal, portable Firefly™ grille

The Firefly™ grille is the patented unique design of father/son team Dale and Ryan Stredney.
 
 
Firefly Grille
Firefly Grille
CHICAGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "Several years ago, while tailgating at a ball game in Chicago, I was cooking on a make-shift grill: basically, a beer bucket, some charcoal, and a flimsy grate for a grilling surface," recalls Ryan Stredney, "But as people strolled by the comment of "what a simple idea" rang true and the concept took hold."

After multiple prototypes, the Firefly™ grille is ready to change the way you experience outdoor grilling. Building on their basic concept, the father-son duo created the Firefly™ grille to be simple, yet functional to use. Lightweight, portable, and pre-assembled, all you have to do is add charcoal and light. The Firefly™ incorporated design means it is built to last, ensuring years of memorable outdoor experiences.

Heartland Select's first wholly owned product is the Firefly™ grille brand, a personal, portable charcoal grill easy enough for anyone to use. This original Firefly™ grille delivers endless opportunities for outdoor fun with family and friends. It's not just a grille, it's a Firefly™!

# # #

Heartland Select is a CPG sales and marketing firm established in 2009. Its first wholly owned brand is the Firefly™ grille, a patented unique design concept of Ryan Stredney. Details for the Firefly™ grille can be found at fireflygrille.com.

Contact
Heartland Select
sales@fireflygrille.com
***@heartlandselect.com
End
Source:
Email:***@heartlandselect.com Email Verified
Tags:Outdoors, Lifestyle, Product Launch
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share