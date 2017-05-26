News By Tag
SOS Hosts Educational Webcast: HR, Payroll or Stock: Questions to Ask When Considering Outsourcing
The who, what, where, why and how will all be revealed in this webcast.
How do you best provide HR, Payroll and Stock Administration services for your company? If your company is very small, has employees in many locations, or is trying to cut costs, having full time on-site HR, Payroll, and Stock Administration employees may not be practical or cost effective. Vanessa Harrison and Tonya Epps from Stock & Option Solutions and John Cunningham from Oclaro will uncover the questions you should ask yourself, those around you and potential service providers to help you decide if outsourcing these functions is right for your company.
Vanessa Harrison of SOS says, "When done right, outsourcing offers efficiency, cost savings, compliance management, and the ability to focus on your core business all in one package. In this webcast, we will cover the pros AND cons of outsourcing and what to consider above all else."
For more details on the above webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
Stock & Option Solutions, Inc. (SOS) is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting, and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace. SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources, and total outsourcing solutions.
Contact
Stock & Option Solutions
***@sos-team.com
