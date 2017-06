SOS Hosts Educational Webcast: HR, Payroll or Stock: Questions to Ask When Considering Outsourcing

The who, what, where, why and how will all be revealed in this webcast.

-- Stock & Option Solutions (SOS), a leading provider of stock plan outsourcing, temporary staffing and professional services, today announced their upcoming webcast, "HR, Payroll or Stock: Questions to Ask When Considering Outsourcing"is scheduled for June 6, 2017 at 11am PT.How do you best provide HR, Payroll and Stock Administration services for your company? If your company is very small, has employees in many locations, or is trying to cut costs, having full time on-site HR, Payroll, and Stock Administration employees may not be practical or cost effective. Vanessa Harrison and Tonya Epps from Stock & Option Solutions and John Cunningham from Oclaro will uncover the questions you should ask yourself, those around you and potential service providers to help you decide if outsourcing these functions is right for your company.Vanessa Harrison of SOS says, "When done right, outsourcing offers efficiency, cost savings, compliance management, and the ability to focus on your core business all in one package. In this webcast, we will cover the pros AND cons of outsourcing and what to consider above all else."For more details on the above webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.Stock & Option Solutions, Inc. (SOS) is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting, and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace. SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources, and total outsourcing solutions. To learn more you can visit us online at http://www.sos- team.com or call us at 888-SOS-0199.