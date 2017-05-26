News By Tag
Miller Group Adds Account Executive and Two Experienced Support Professionals
"Adding Casey as a dedicated resource will really help our efforts for supreme two-way communications with our clients," said Svoboda. "Adding Hamoon and Greg provides even better support for our clients' issues and IT improvement projects."
Borkowski has 10+ years experience in the IT industry as a sales and service professional. Babazadeh, most recently with Scotttrade, brings nearly 10 years experience in helpdesk and systems support to The Miller Group. Meyer leaves a 7-year career as the Network Administrator for the City of Berkeley, Missouri.
"I'm so thrilled to join The Miller Group, especially because of their focus to grow for better service," said Borkowski. "I really feel that my background in sales will lend a lot of value to TMG going forward."
The Miller Group plans to increase technology services staff by 20 percent in 2017. Also, in 2016, The Miller Group was included in Penton Technology's Annual Rankings of Top 501 Managed Service Providers in Information Technology,
In business since 1985, the Miller Group is headquartered in Des Peres, Missouri and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small to medium sized businesses. They currently service over 400 companies across the St. Louis region and have a reputation for outstanding customer service.
For more information on The Miller Group visit http://www.themillergroup.com
Joe Svoboda, CEO
1112 Westmark Drive, St. Louis MO, 63131
3148228090
***@themillergroup.com
