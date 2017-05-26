Coin Packaging Puts the Wraps on a Quality Gift
Medalcraft Mint Offers Variety of Options for Custom Presentation
Medalcraft Mint offers coin packaging options ranging from cost-effective plastic coin capsules and clear vinyl tuck pouches through mid-range velour presentation boxes, leatherettes and jewelry-sized boxes, all the way to elegant wood display stands and glass-topped wood cases.
"The advantage of working with our team is the ability to collaborate on specific looks and levels of presentation,"
Coin Packaging for Quality Commemoratives
Medalcraft Mint, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is known for its die-striking expertise in creating industry-leading challenge coins and other commemoratives. The company's highly skilled craftsmen hand sculpt or engrave customer-approved designs into a steel die block.
The die-striking process involves pressing the material into the die cavity, which makes an exact impression of the crafted image. Die striking is Medalcraft's technique of choice because it produces better consistency, crisper images and an overall better product than cast pieces.
"Our team can help customers with items ranging from custom golf tools and special event gifts to crystal and other recognition awards," Moran said. "Medalcraft Mint's ability to provide items from casual to elegant is one reason we're able to maintain long-term relationships with our customers."
A Reputation for Excellence
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
