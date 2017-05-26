 

Coin Packaging Puts the Wraps on a Quality Gift

Medalcraft Mint Offers Variety of Options for Custom Presentation
 
Medalcraft Mint Coin Packaging
Medalcraft Mint Coin Packaging
GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Attractive coin packaging is an important aspect to creating challenge coin and medallion gift sets for organizations focused on creating a superior overall presentation. Medalcraft Mint, a leader in the metal striking industry, specializes in pairing ideal coin packaging for the occasion.

Medalcraft Mint offers coin packaging options ranging from cost-effective plastic coin capsules and clear vinyl tuck pouches through mid-range velour presentation boxes, leatherettes and jewelry-sized boxes, all the way to elegant wood display stands and glass-topped wood cases.

"The advantage of working with our team is the ability to collaborate on specific looks and levels of presentation," said Jerry Moran, owner and chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "We can suggest the perfect finishing touches within your budget."

Coin Packaging for Quality Commemoratives
Medalcraft Mint, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is known for its die-striking expertise in creating industry-leading challenge coins and other commemoratives. The company's highly skilled craftsmen hand sculpt or engrave customer-approved designs into a steel die block.

The die-striking process involves pressing the material into the die cavity, which makes an exact impression of the crafted image. Die striking is Medalcraft's technique of choice because it produces better consistency, crisper images and an overall better product than cast pieces.

"Our team can help customers with items ranging from custom golf tools and special event gifts to crystal and other recognition awards," Moran said. "Medalcraft Mint's ability to provide items from casual to elegant is one reason we're able to maintain long-term relationships with our customers."

A Reputation for Excellence
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-foot facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Medalcraft Mint has won more awards for superior metal striking over the past three decades than any company in the industry.

For more information about Medalcraft Mint's products or to request a quote, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/ or call 800-558-6348.

View original post on coin packaging here.

