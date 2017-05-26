 
Industry News





Aroma Bravo Reveals the Process of Producing Organic Non-GMO Coffee

Aroma Bravo talks about the process of producing organic non-gmo coffee, starting from planting to final packaging.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast – 100% Organic Non-GMO
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast – 100% Organic Non-GMO
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Several coffee enthusiasts have recently praised Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea for offering certified organic non-gmo coffee on Amazon.com. Making healthy coffee more accessible online was only natural for the company, but it means a lot to coffee lovers who are particular about the quality of their coffee.

"Although there are plenty of coffee brands to choose from, there are still not that many that are truly free from genetic modification and chemical use. As an organic coffee and tea company, it is our mission to produce 100% organic non-gmo coffee beans that are completely safe for our consumers," said an official from Aroma Bravo.

Sourced from the Marcala region in Honduras, the Arabica coffee beans that the company use are cultivated in various organic farms in the area. To guarantee the quality of the coffee, local farmers plant organic coffee seeds that will naturally produce organic coffee beans for brewing.

The coffee plants are all grown through sustainable means and without the application of chemicals that are harmful to the health. The organic farmers sow and harvest the Arabica beans with utmost care, producing the finest Honduras coffee beans that will please the palates of gourmet coffee lovers.

"We're able to offer the best coffee beans because our organic farmers are deeply passionate about coffee growing. They are also motivated to produce the best Honduras coffee because they are generously paid for their tireless efforts. We've set up a special profit-sharing system for them so they are properly compensated for the significant work they're doing," the company official remarked.

Once the coffee beans are harvested and selected, they are shipped to the USA where they will be roasted and packed by Aroma Bravo's master roasters and packagers. With an authorized certification from the USDA, the beans will be labeled with the USDA Organic seal to ensure consumers of the healthy quality of the coffee they are drinking.

More information about this Honduras organic non-gmo coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R1XP3CNCOBGXVS/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
