What's In A Name? 'Customer Satisfaction' Says It All

Ask Dr. Gary S. Goodman, President of Customersatisfaction.com, Where The Value Is In His URL, and Peter F. Drucker Will Tell You!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ask Dr. Gary S. Goodman, President of Customersatisfaction.com, where the value is in his URL, and you'll hear some interesting answers.

"Well, for one thing it is really a kingmaker," he says.

Pointing to his frequent expert appearances on CNBC and in the media, and to his many book contracts and speaking engagements, he says "Customersatisfaction.com has positioned me quite nicely as a spokesperson and thought leader."

He adds: "If you are simply Mary Smith with The Smith Agency, you may have a lot to say and should be listened to. But you're not as likely to be interviewed, quoted, and taken seriously as I am," Goodman points out.

"When I call the President of a company such as JD Power and announce I am President of Customersatisfaction.com, instantly, there's respect. I'm a peer, and that's invaluable," Goodman claims.

Goodman has owned the URL for about 15 years, but he says he hasn't exploited its true value.

"Speaking of JD Power, it is a wonderful brand, hard-won through generations. But what business are they really in? They're in the customer satisfaction measurement business, and their URLs should emphasize this."

Likewise, Goodman says any brand that stands behind its brand, whether it's a FedEx, Proctor & Gamble, Apple, or Adobe, should assert its "special commitment to customer satisfaction" through such a URL.

Goodman freely credits this view to his teacher and colleague, famed management guru Peter F. Drucker.

"Drucker was fond of challenging CEOs with the question, 'What business are you REALLY in?' "

"If you get to the bedrock truth, all businesses are in the customer satisfaction business," Goodman says with zeal.

Goodman echoes what Drucker said: "The entire purpose of a business is to create and satisfy a customer."

What about other URLs that tout customer "care" or customer "experience" or even customer "service." Are those worth investing in?

"Not so much," says Goodman. "These are emphasizing process and not results. People don't care about what you're doing, the so-called quality you're putting in; they care about the outcomes, the quality they're getting from it."

"Signaling your commitment to achieve customer satisfaction through your URL "Is simply smart business," Goodman says.

Is he interested in selling?

"Like any great asset, it is always seeking a higher and better use" he smiles.

Dr. Gary S. Goodman is the best-selling author of some 20 books and audiobooks including Monitoring, Measuring & Managing Customer Service, Please Don't Shoot The Messenger, Reach Out & Sell Someone, and Selling Skills For The Non-Salesperson. He teaches at UCLA and U.C. Berkeley, and his consulting client list is vast, containing many of the best and brightest companies in the world. He can be contacted about his keynote speeches and customized seminars at gary@customersatisfaction.com or at (818) 970-GARY (4279).

Contact
Dr. Gary S. Goodman
gary@customersatisfaction.com
