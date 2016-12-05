Larry Caretsky Joins the Sales Lead Management Association's Board of Advisors
Entrepreneur and CEO of Commence Corporation adds enterprise and SMB experience to SLMA.
LYNDEN, Wash. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that Larry Caretsky has joined the 8,000-member worldwide organization as an advisory board member. SLMA CEO Jim Obermayer said, "We have gotten to know Mr. Caretsky during interviews on CRM Radio Today and SLMA Talk Radio. We appreciate his deep practical knowledge of CRM use and its real world application for sales lead management. We can use his common sense and insight to help us spread the knowledge that sales lead management is a process and not just a marketing descriptor."
"I am pleased to become part of the company's board of advisors. The firm continues to provide valuable insight and thought leadership in the area of sales and marketing automation,"
About Larry Caretsky
Larry Caretsky is Commence Corporation's Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the computer software industry and is responsible for the company's global business operations. Caretsky began his career with Shared Medical Systems, a division of Siemens Healthcare, a provider of automated financial systems for public hospitals, and has held executive level positions in several enterprise level software companies including McKesson HBOC, Cognos and Synon Corporation. Several years ago the Edison Venture Fund engaged Caretsky to help transition one of their portfolio companies from a manufacturer of application development tools to a provider of business solutions. His efforts resulted in Commence Corporation becoming one of the top-rated software companies in the CRM sector. He is considered an expert in the CRM industry, and has written numerous articles about the proper use of CRM software to improve sales execution and customer service. He is also the author of an e-book: Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results. Caretsky appeared on CRM Radio for Sales Enablement: Clearing up the Confusion (November 14, 2016), and SLMA Talk Radio for Marketing Enablement? Buzz Words or Facing Reality in a Changing Marketing Environment?
About Commence Corporation
Commence has evolved into a comprehensive cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution with functionality that rivals enterprise offerings costing thousands more. Complementing this award-winning software is a series of best practices created by the company's professional service staff, who has engaged in hundreds of CRM system implementations. The best practices, coupled with the company's top-rated software, ensure that Commence customers realize a maximum return on their investment.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The mission of the Sales Lead Management Association is to help companies become successful in the critical business process of managing sales leads, which we believe manages revenue. Membership is free. For information call Sue Campanale at 360-933-1259. The Sales Lead Management Association is a division of the Funnel Media Group, LLC.
