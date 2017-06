RuPaul Announces "RuPaul's Love Yourself Library" On the Tapas Mobile Publishing App

Cinderella Boy by Kristina Meister selected as first title in RuPaul's new story collection

-- BOOK EXPO, NYC – RuPaul, the multifaceted entertainer, host and executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's DragCon, author of two books, actor, singer, songwriter and much more, today announceda collection of books geared toward "self discovery and finding your frequency" on the Tapas mobile publishing app."This is a collection of titles that I know will inspire and help the seeker navigate the journey of life," RuPaul said.is a curated collection of books targeted towards teens and millennials that are about finding love and self-acceptance, freeing individuals from being put in a box. The first book in the collection is the novelwritten by Kristina Meister. The book takes place in contemporary small town America and is a mash-up ofandwith stylings of Rainbow Rowell and Nick Hornby.tells the tale of Declan, a trans teenager hiding behind a mop of hair and his video games whose female alter ego ultimately attracts the attention of the "prince" of the high school. What happens next is a fresh take on the Cinderella fairy tale."If Oscar Wilde and the Shakespeare who wrotedecided to collaborate on a young adult novel, the result might be much like Kris Meister's," said award-winning children's book author Douglas Rees. "Charming, touching, funny and sexy, graced by characters with depth, sensitivity and wit, this novel is a delight from the first page. Butis more than another clever riff on the Cinderella motif. It is a true novel, presenting a segment of society--older teens--at a moment of deep and radical change--now."is the inaugural title ofand Tapas hopes to add new titles at a pace of 1-2 per month."We are excited to team up with the amazing RuPaul to provide a collection of stories that explore lifestyle diversity while also showcasing Tapas' mission of bringing bite-sized entertainment experiences to our customers," said Adrienne McWhorter, Chief Content Officer at Tapas Media.is a next generation media company offering bite-sized content through its web and mobile platforms. Tapas Media boasts over 1 billion content views to date and over 1.6 million unique visits per month, primarily from readers in North America. Tapas Media is based in San Francisco with a satellite office in Seoul, Korea. Founded in 2012 by CEO Chang Kim, whose first company was the only South Korean company to be acquired by Google, Tapas Media is backed by respected investors including Kakao and 500 Startups.To find, go to the Apple App store or Android App Store and download the Tapas app. Open the app, click on the in-app books, and start reading. The book costs 15 cents per episode after a generous free sample.***For further information contact:Joelle Hawkes, RuCo, Inc. joelle@rupaul.com 212-929-2363Adrienne McWhorter, Tapas Media Adrienne@tapasmedia.co 415-818-3885Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary laurie@fuseliterary.com 650-922-0914