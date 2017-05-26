News By Tag
Purk & Associates, P.C., Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
"Looking back at the past eight years, it is humbling to see how Purk & Associates has grown. We want to thank our clients for the opportunity to serve them and grow with them. The Purk & Associates team members challenge ourselves each day to be better than we were the day before to exceed our clients' expectations,"
Since its founding in June 2009, Purk & Associates has achieved significant financial growth, attracted and retained leading talent, and has been recognized nationally as one of the best accounting firms to work for in the country.
"I'd also like to thank the amazing team at Purk. We have an incredibly talented group of individuals who have each contributed to building a strong culture where we support and care for one another," added Purk.
Purk & Associates was named to Inc. Magazine's 500 | 5000 Fastest Growing Companies from 2014 - 2016, and was selected by Accounting Today as one of the "Top 100Best Accounting Firms to WorkFor" from 2014 - 16. Purk & Associates was selected by the St. Louis Business Journal as the recipient of the 2010 and 2016 "Best Places to Work," and selected as a Top 5 finalists in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The firm was voted by the Small Business Monthly readers as one of the "Best Accounting Firms in St. Louis" from 2010 - 2017.
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help you achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.
