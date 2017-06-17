 
Grab Special Room Rates for Father's Day From The Bayleaf Cavite

The Bayleaf Cavite Hotel in General Trias launches a Father's Day treat that will benefit families seeking to celebrate the occasion in a fun and memorable way this June. Book direct online.
 
 
GEN.TRIAS, Philippines - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bayleaf Cavite Hotel in General Trias launches a Father's Day treat that will benefit families seeking to celebrate the occasion in a fun and memorable way this June. To enjoy valuable perks and discounts, all you have to do is book direct at the hotel's website.

Here are further details:

Cheers to Dad Promo

Stay Period: Until June 17, 2017

Inclusions:

- Buffet breakfast

- Welcome drinks for 2 persons

- Barbecue dinner for 2 persons

To grab this budget-saving deal, visit https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/cavite/ and click the "Check availability and prices" button. This launches the direct booking engine of the hotel website that is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed and all transactions are secured by Trustwave and DigiCert. Promo details may change, but reservations made prior to the adjustments will still be honored.

About the Hotel

Set along the Governor's Drive, this business hotel in Cavite is the first of its kind in the area. It offers 148 rooms and suites that can accommodate families and groups. Designed for both business and leisure, the property boasts of an all-day cafe, entertainment center, ballroom, 4 meeting rooms, an exclusive lounge, and a boardroom. The hotel also houses a sky-lit atrium lounge, an outdoor wedding park, and a pool bar.

The Bayleaf Cavite is tucked away from the bustle of the metro, but is only over 30 km south of Manila. Also, it is only a few minutes drive from Tagaytay.

With the Father's Day deal of this General Trias accommodation, guests can look forward to an easy stay and focus on bonding with the rest of the family. Learn more about The Bayleaf Cavite at https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/cavite/.

The Bayleaf Cavite

Governor's Drive, Barangay Manggahan

General Trias City, Cavite, 4107

Philippines

Phone Number: 046 4355000

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
