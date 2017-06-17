News By Tag
Grab Special Room Rates for Father's Day From The Bayleaf Cavite
The Bayleaf Cavite Hotel in General Trias launches a Father's Day treat that will benefit families seeking to celebrate the occasion in a fun and memorable way this June. Book direct online.
Here are further details:
Cheers to Dad Promo
Stay Period: Until June 17, 2017
Inclusions:
- Buffet breakfast
- Welcome drinks for 2 persons
- Barbecue dinner for 2 persons
To grab this budget-saving deal, visit https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/
About the Hotel
Set along the Governor's Drive, this business hotel in Cavite is the first of its kind in the area. It offers 148 rooms and suites that can accommodate families and groups. Designed for both business and leisure, the property boasts of an all-day cafe, entertainment center, ballroom, 4 meeting rooms, an exclusive lounge, and a boardroom. The hotel also houses a sky-lit atrium lounge, an outdoor wedding park, and a pool bar.
The Bayleaf Cavite is tucked away from the bustle of the metro, but is only over 30 km south of Manila. Also, it is only a few minutes drive from Tagaytay.
With the Father's Day deal of this General Trias accommodation, guests can look forward to an easy stay and focus on bonding with the rest of the family. Learn more about The Bayleaf Cavite at https://www.thebayleaf.com.ph/
The Bayleaf Cavite
Governor's Drive, Barangay Manggahan
General Trias City, Cavite, 4107
Philippines
Phone Number: 046 4355000
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online.
