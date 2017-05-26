News By Tag
Eyelash Bar Coming Soon To Carlsbad, California!
Amazing Lash Studio will be located at 3457 Via Montebello in La Costa. The salon offers eyelash extensions which are light weight and give the look of fuller and enhanced eyelashes.
Eyelash extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes.Their styles can't be found anywhere else, offering you a variety of specialty eyelash extensions.
During the process of a new full set of eyelash extensions, an experienced lash expert will use professional grade adhesive to attach the lashes 1mm from your eyelid. Single Strands are applied to each individual eyelash one by one. Eyelash extension styles include Cute, Natural, Sexy and Gorgeous.
Amazing Lash Studio is scheduled to open in June 2017. They will be located at 3457 Via Montebello Suite 152 and will have convenient night and weekend hours to fit any busy schedule. To learn more visit their website,http://amazinglashstudio.com/
