AMM Communications LLC Celebrates Ninth Anniversary
Founded in 2008 by Ed and Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications works with small- to mid-size businesses nationwide in the financial services, professional services, technology, and manufacturing and distribution industries.
"We want to thank our clients, family and friends for their support for the past nine years. We are excited about future opportunities, helping our clients' businesses grow, and giving back to the St. Louis community," said Ann Marie Mayuga, AMM Communications co-founder and partner.
AMM Communications is Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certified by the State of Missouri, and was voted one of the top 25 St. Louis public relations firms by the readers of Small Business Monthly from 2010-2016.
"It has been remarkable how much has changed in business and in the marketing and communications industries during the past nine years since Ed and I founded this business. We've learned much as entrepreneurs and are excited about what the future holds growing and learning as professionals to strengthen our skills, and leveraging technology to effectively and efficiently help our clients' businesses grow," added Mayuga.
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and recruitment services for businesses nationwide. "Drive your sales. Communicate better. Hire well." For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
