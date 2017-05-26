 
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From Indiana DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Indiana, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Indiana to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Evansville and Indianapolis; Indiana to deliver the seminar to some of Indiana's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Indiana's best DUI attorneys:

"Best marketing advice of any CLE I've attended.
Fee info also excellent.
Show of force, manuals in court, great videos."
Erik Aufderheide - Zionsville, IN

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Missouri, Kansas and Mississippi.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Springfield, Jefferson City, and St Louis; Missouri
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

