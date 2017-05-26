News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From Indiana DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Indiana, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Indiana's best DUI attorneys:
"Best marketing advice of any CLE I've attended.
Fee info also excellent.
Show of force, manuals in court, great videos."
Erik Aufderheide - Zionsville, IN
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Missouri, Kansas and Mississippi. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Springfield, Jefferson City, and St Louis; Missouri
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
