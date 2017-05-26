 
Strada Electric Joins the WKMG Team in Preparing for the 2017 Hurricane Season

On June 1, 2017, Strada Electric will be live in the WKMG studio answering electrical questions during the new stations hurricane special.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Strada Electric is a leader in the home services industry providing 14 years of electrical service to the state of Florida. As Florida's Hurricane Season begins June 1, the Strada Electric team will be visiting the WKMG studio to help get the community prepared for hurricane season by answering live electrical questions. The team will be available to field questions from 6am to 9am, 12 to 12:30pm, and 4pm to 7:30pm. Joe Strada, President, and CEO of Strada Electric & Security will be conducting a live web interview with WKMG's web team at 1pm.

In addition to fielding questions, the Strada Electric team will providing electric safety tips to citizen's weather the storms ahead. Viewers can tune in to learn about generator safety, operation and installation, benefits of surge protection as well as having a dedicated connection for security systems, and how to deal with power flickers.

"Strada Electric has a long-term relationship with the neighborhoods we serve," said Chris Jensen, COO of Strada Electric & Security. "Since 2003, we have dedicated ourselves to deliver excellence through our trade and customer service. We are committed to protecting our neighbors whether it be through our services or where we can share our knowledge and expertise to provide peace of mind for our neighbors through community opportunities like with WKMG."

For more information about how Strada Electric can help with safety inspections, visit http://stradaelectric.com/safety-inspections/or call 1-877-906-1113.

About On Strada Electric

Strada Electric was founded by Joe Strada in 2003. Strada Electric & Security is in the "peace of mind" business, offering expert security and electric talent for home and business solutions, leveraging our experience to deliver professional and responsive service with uncompromising reliability, respect, and value.
