 
News By Tag
* DIPG
* Cancer
* Cure Starts Now
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cincinnati
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Cure Starts Now to fund $2 Million in DIPG Research

Cure Starts Now Surpasses 10 Million in DIPG Research Funding in 10 Years
 
 
CSN founder Brooke Desserich presents a grant
CSN founder Brooke Desserich presents a grant
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
DIPG
Cancer
Cure Starts Now

Industry:
Health

Location:
Cincinnati - Ohio - US

Subject:
Projects

CINCINNATI - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- During Brain Cancer Awareness Month in May, The Cure Starts Now Foundation has announced they will be funding over $2 million in DIPG specific research for 2017. This is in addition to the amount pledged by the DIPG Collaborative and will make the 2017 grant funding cycle one of the largest ever in DIPG research history. In the past 10 years, The Cure Starts Now has been the number one funder of DIPG research and is certain the excitement and information shared at this month's DIPG Symposium will result in a record number of grants submitted.

Dr. Oren Becher, a grant recipient of The Cure Starts Now, talked about the progress of DIPG research.

"I started working on DIPG in 2007. Back then nobody was studying DIPG, I think I was one of two or three people. Today, I would say there are probably 30 or 40 researchers around the world that are studying DIPG."

The increased interest in DIPG, as well as the collaborative nature of the researchers and organizations, is paramount to advancing the science and understanding of these tumors. Dr. Michelle Monje of Stanford University, a grant recipient of The Cure Starts Now, is keenly aware of this collaboration.

"We have to work together, this is a small scientific community and whatever resource is available to one researcher should be available to all researchers so we can work together to move forward."

This $2 million announcement comes in a year that is significant to Brooke Desserich, co-founder of The Cure Starts Now. Ten years ago she never envisioned funding such quality research grants at such a large amount. Yet the DIPG community has certainly responded and thrived in these last 10 years since The Cure Starts Now was started. Brooke Desserich is quick to point out who is to be credited.

"This quick growth is attributed to our 30 dedicated CSN chapter families working together to effectively and efficiently raise the greatest amount of money for DIPG research."

About The Cure Starts Now: With 30 chapters worldwide, The Cure Starts Now has quickly gained acclaim as one of the fastest growing cancer research charities and one of the first ones to advocate a homerun strategy for cancer research. Since 2007, The Cure Starts Now, in conjunction with the DIPG Collaborative, has funded over $8 million in DIPG/homerun cure cancer research at institutions globally.

To learn more, go to http://www.thecurestartsnow.org , call (513) 772-4888 or email jen@thecurestartsnow.org .  To learn more about DIPG please go to http://www.dipg.org .

Media Contact
Jen Gault
513-772-4888
***@thecurestartsnow.org
End
Source:
Email:***@thecurestartsnow.org
Posted By:***@thecurestartsnow.org Email Verified
Tags:DIPG, Cancer, Cure Starts Now
Industry:Health
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share