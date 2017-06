Betty Moon Announces Multiple Remixes For "Sound"

Los Angeles Artist Betty Moon releases three diverse EDM remixes for her worldwide popular single "Sound".

Betty Moon

-- Multi-talented songstress Betty Moon has announced the release of three new remixes for her latest single "Sound". The track has been gaining momentum worldwide throughout May, and is strongly positioned via radio and placed throughout major retailers globally. In collaboration with Mahalo, Ganberg and Loud N' Killer, Moon carefully selected these three artists that would best interpret her sound.Southern California has proudly been called home by Betty Moon, as 2017 marks her 5year in Los Angeles since relocating from Toronto, Canada. Late last year, Moon carefully began planning, recording and drawing media attention to a new collection of singles, which will all be included in her upcoming album. Slated for a summer release, CHROME will be the follow-up to her successful 2016 albumMoon will continue to release multiple singles frompaired with music videos that take the viewer down the rabbit hole of her larger-than-life style, lyrics and sound. Listen to the "Sound" (Ganberg Remix) below."These remixes are the real deal and super clubby, working with three of my favorite electronic artists really pushed things to new levels I didn't think were possible. Not only do these mixes give a fresh take on the track, but it opens doors for new audiences to discover my music. It's a win for everyone, and I'm thankful to get the opportunity to work together" –Listen to the "Sound" (Ganberg Remix) - https://soundcloud.com/ betty-moon/sound- ganberg-remix- 1 Listen to the "Sound" (Mahalo Remix) via We Rave You - https://weraveyou.com/2017/05/betty-moon-sound-mahalo-remix/Watch the "Sound" (Loud N' Killer Remix) Video via Crssbeat - http://crssbeat.com/premiere-betty-moon-sound-loud-n-killer-remix/For more information please email:Bob BradleyPublicist714.321.1471"…You can't help but give Ms. Moon her due as a true child of the '60s who embodies that era's gung-ho spirit of sex and revolution and rock & roll...and who couldn't use a good healthy dose of that in these Skrillex times? " -is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker. Known for her sultry voice, rock n' roll attitude and visionary appeal, Moon is an always-evolving tour de force. Moon's music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Walking the Dead directed by Melanie Ansley, and Last Gasp starring Robert Patrick.Moon's first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released while living and touring throughout Canada. She has been nominated for four CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. Moon released multiple records after her debut album, which includes(EMI),and multiple releases via her label Evolver Music includingandIn 2010, Moon relocated to Los Angeles and released her 5album, which garnered airplay on famed L.A. rock radio station KROQ. In 2013, Moon was a featured artist at the Sunset Strip Music Festival, sharing the stage with Marilyn Manson, Quiet Riot and The Offspring. She continues to be a regular performer at iconic venues such as The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room in Hollywood. Her collaboration with top music industry professionals includes Kenny Aronoff, Randy Cooke, Wes Scantlin, John Christ, Jason Sutter, Glenn Milchem, Gavin Brown and Chris Lord-Alge.Moon's 8studio albumhas been announced for a summer 2017 release.