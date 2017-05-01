News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Betty Moon Announces Multiple Remixes For "Sound"
Los Angeles Artist Betty Moon releases three diverse EDM remixes for her worldwide popular single "Sound".
Southern California has proudly been called home by Betty Moon, as 2017 marks her 5th year in Los Angeles since relocating from Toronto, Canada. Late last year, Moon carefully began planning, recording and drawing media attention to a new collection of singles, which will all be included in her upcoming album CHROME. Slated for a summer release, CHROME will be the follow-up to her successful 2016 album Pantomania.
Moon will continue to release multiple singles from CHROME paired with music videos that take the viewer down the rabbit hole of her larger-than-
"These remixes are the real deal and super clubby, working with three of my favorite electronic artists really pushed things to new levels I didn't think were possible. Not only do these mixes give a fresh take on the track, but it opens doors for new audiences to discover my music. It's a win for everyone, and I'm thankful to get the opportunity to work together" – Betty Moon
Listen to the "Sound" (Ganberg Remix) - https://soundcloud.com/
Listen to the "Sound" (Mahalo Remix) via We Rave You - https://weraveyou.com/
Watch the "Sound" (Loud N' Killer Remix) Video via Crssbeat - http://crssbeat.com/
For more information please email:
Bob Bradley
Publicist
714.321.1471
Bob@BobBradley.info
About Betty Moon:
"…You can't help but give Ms. Moon her due as a true child of the '60s who embodies that era's gung-ho spirit of sex and revolution and rock & roll...and who couldn't use a good healthy dose of that in these Skrillex times? " - LA Weekly
Betty Moon is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker. Known for her sultry voice, rock n' roll attitude and visionary appeal, Moon is an always-evolving tour de force. Moon's music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Walking the Dead directed by Melanie Ansley, and Last Gasp starring Robert Patrick.
Moon's first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released while living and touring throughout Canada. She has been nominated for four CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. Moon released multiple records after her debut album, which includes Doll Machine (EMI), STIR (St. Clair), Demon Flowers and multiple releases via her label Evolver Music including Rollin' Revolution, Amourphous and Pantomania.
In 2010, Moon relocated to Los Angeles and released her 5th album Rollin' Revolution, which garnered airplay on famed L.A. rock radio station KROQ. In 2013, Moon was a featured artist at the Sunset Strip Music Festival, sharing the stage with Marilyn Manson, Quiet Riot and The Offspring. She continues to be a regular performer at iconic venues such as The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room in Hollywood. Her collaboration with top music industry professionals includes Kenny Aronoff, Randy Cooke, Wes Scantlin, John Christ, Jason Sutter, Glenn Milchem, Gavin Brown and Chris Lord-Alge.
Moon's 8th studio album CHROME has been announced for a summer 2017 release.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse