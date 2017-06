Chambers USA Recognizes Trucker Huss in Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation

Trucker Huss

--has released its 2017 list of law firm and attorney rankings in the United States. Trucker Huss is pleased to announce it has been recognized in Band 2 for Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation in California. The prestigiousrankings are driven by independent interviews with clients and members of the legal community at outside law firms.According to, Trucker Huss is recognized as "A highly rated employee benefits and ERISA boutique offering expert advice to Fortune 50 companies, small businesses and plan service providers. Wide-ranging knowledge in all aspects of employee benefit work. Held in high regard for the strength of its focused practice."In addition to the firm's ranking, three Trucker Huss attorneys were recognized as leading lawyers for Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation in California:"Firm cofounder Bradford Huss possesses extensive experience in employee benefits and ERISA litigation proceedings and is thought by sources to be 'very good at what he does.' He also serves as a private mediator in ERISA disputes.""Mary Powell focuses her efforts on ACA issues, with peers commenting that she is an 'expert in the Affordable Care Act' with a 'very sophisticated practice.' She frequently drafts severance plans and assists employers with matters concerning the IRS and DOL.""Lee Trucker cofounded the firm and is regarded highly for his extensive career in representing major West Coast players in employee benefits matters. His practice covers all related issues from ERISA to tax planning."More information about the ranking can be found here: https://www.chambersandpartners.com/ 12059/541/editorial/ 5/1 Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/