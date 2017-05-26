News By Tag
The Goddard School's Dynamic Learning Through Play Curriculum Comes to Newtown Square
Play Based Preschool with Historical Ties to The Grim Sisters Now Open for Enrollment
Kavita brings to The Goddard School a deep-rooted passion for education, having received her Master's in Early Childhood Education from Loyola University, and spent time as a Director of Education for a local YMCA. After looking into a variety of preschool franchise options, Kavita discovered The Goddard School through a friend who was also researching early childhood franchises. Kavita looked into The Goddard School a bit further, and immediately identified with the preschool system's holistic teaching philosophy and decided to open a School in Newtown Square. Unexpectedly, Kavita's location of The Goddard School has a historical-tie as it is built upon the same site as the former residence of The Grim Sisters, long term and well-known teachers in the Township of Newtown.
The Goddard School preschool system prides itself on its unique dual-management system, a distinguisher in the early childhood education industry. Franchise owners are onsite at each location and work alongside an educational director, whose focus is to communicate and work with teachers, as well as to implement The Goddard School curriculum. This system ensures a hands-on, community-focused approach when it comes to early childhood education. With each school opening, The Goddard School also has a local economic impact, creating an average of 20 to 25 jobs within the community.
The Goddard School's play-based approach, called Fun, Learning Experience (or F.L.EX.®), is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.
At The Goddard School, the focus is on building each child's emotional, academic, social, creative and physical skills to provide a well-rounded experience and ensure each one becomes confident, joyful and fully prepared in school and in life.
"With nearly 30 years of experience in early childhood education, The Goddard School's unique dual-management system creates lasting community bonds as owners are on-site at the Schools to provide support to the communities they serve," said Joe Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Goddard Systems, Inc. "One area that truly sets us apart from other childcare systems is our philosophy based on learning through play, designed to teach and reinforce 21st century skills, including social behaviors such as communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. This philosophy fosters a lifelong love of learning and creates meaningful connections at an early age."
Jobs relating to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)
"Having been an educator for a number of years, I'm quite passionate about shaping the future of our children and making a positive impact on families in my community," said on-site owner Kavita Ghai. "I was immediately drawn to The Goddard School's reputation, and am looking forward to bringing families in the area an unmatched early childhood education experience.
The Goddard School located in Newtown Square, PA can be found at 3810 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073. Please call 484-424-5333 or email NewtownSquarePA@
