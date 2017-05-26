Ask An Expert about Legal, Finance and Business Questions in Emerging Markets

 
CONCORD, Mass. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Emerging & Frontier Markets Association announces its Ask an Expert program, where one can ask an expert about legal, finance and business questions in many emerging markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and throughout Africa.

In Africa, for example, EFMA works with the Africa Expert Network (AXN) for a network of trusted subject matter experts and with African Financial & Economic Data (AFED), a provider of definitive financial and economic intelligence on Africa

AXN offers access to a proprietary network of experts in African markets to companies and investors seeking real time, granular business intelligence.

Common client query types include: assistance in origination and sourcing investment opportunities, due diligence on assets and partners, competitive intelligence, pricing information and market/consumer data.

The African Financial & Economic Data (AFED) has a database, comprising circa 26 million records.  By accessing their database, users are able to do the following:

• Access unparalleled reference source of all 54 African economies
• Empower a search with over 50,000 indicators
• Display data visually, using the charting functionality
• Analyze data always accredited and reported as published by the source

Finding targeted and reliable, real-time information in African markets is difficult and costly. Investors increasingly need precise information about specific opportunities and challenges on the continent to make sound investment decisions and mitigate risks. These two Africa connections are designed to reduce the cost and time of finding specific sector information in order to accelerate deal identification, diligence, risk mitigation and execution.

Another Africa resource available with EFMA's Ask an Expert feature is Christo Theron, a recognized authority in the field of taxation in South Africa, with special expertise in the field of indirect taxes. Christo's past experience includes working as a Tax Partner at Ernst & Young, responsible for indirect taxes in South Africa

Other firms from other parts of the world involved with our Ask an Expert Program include:

·      The law firm of Russin & Vecchi in Vietnam and Thailand. Russin & Vecchi is a full service firm covering corporate, securities, contracts, foreign investments, banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, factories, labor, tax, infrastructure projects, mineral resources and energy and intellectual property, etc.

·      David Hirsch who has handled both Indirect Tax and International Trade matters for 15 years in Paris. He served for seven years as Head of Indirect Tax VAT & Customs Law at Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

·      EFMA can arrange for experts in other parts of the world as well.

To request more information on Ask an Expert, contact gbrown@emerging-frontiermarkets.org or visit http://www.emerging-frontiermarkets.org/efma-advice-network

Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
***@emerging-frontiermarkets.org
