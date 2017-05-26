Clearfield VFW Post 1785 donates flag pole, 'Old Glory' to senior living community

Dedication ceremony at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield honored veterans

-- Honoring veterans always has been an important part of the culture at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield.The senior living community now has a special place to recognize the men and women who served -- many of whom gave their lives to protect our nation's freedom and way of life.The Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1785 recently donated a flag pole and American Flag to Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. The pole has a permanent spot in front of the community located at 1300 Leonard Street."This is such a kind and patriotic gesture and it means so much to our residents, many of whom served or had spouses or family members who served," said Rebecca Dale, Executive Director of Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. "Most of our residents are part of what has been labeled "The Greatest Generation,"and they truly appreciate seeing the colors flying in front of our community."VFW Post 1785 and the Clearfield American Legion Post 6 each were represented during a dedication ceremony held over Memorial Day Weekend."A beautiful and meaningful event," said Sandy English, Director of Sales and Marketing at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. "It was appropriate that the ceremony was held in advance of Memorial Day, a time to remember and reflect upon all of the sacrifices made by members of our military. We are very grateful for the donation of the flag and the flag pole."For more information: